Watch: Kylian Mbappe Ignores Paraguay Goalkeeper's Handshake After Heated Knockout Win

France’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Paraguay in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 didn't just end with tactical frustration - it culminated in ugly, unsporting scenes at the final whistle.

While Kylian Mbappé’s coolly converted 70th-minute penalty at a furnace-like Lincoln Financial Field proved to be the match-winner, the real talking point erupted during the post-match handshake line. The French captain openly snubbed a handshake from Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill, sparking a brief, fiery confrontation that perfectly encapsulated the bad-tempered nature of the knockout clash.

Watch Video

Mbappe celebrating in front of Paraguay goalie and aired his handshake



😭😭😭😭😭https://t.co/HXXFlubILw — fan 🇵🇹 (@NoodleHairCR7) July 4, 2026

Handshake Snub Triggers Post-Match Chaos

Following the final whistle, a frustrated Orlando Gill approached Mbappé to offer a traditional sporting gesture. However, the Real Madrid superstar completely turned a blind eye, ignoring the outstretched hand to continue celebrating enthusiastically in front of the traveling French supporters.

Incensed by the blatant lack of attention, Gill completely lost his temper. The Paraguayan shot-stopper picked up the match ball and threw it forcefully at Mbappé, hitting the French forward square in the back. While a major physical altercation loomed, Mbappé chose not to react, walking away to join his teammates while security quickly intervened to separate the squads.

"I Lost My Temper" - Gill Explains Outburst

Speaking to reporters after the match, a cooled-down Gill openly admitted that his actions were a direct result of feeling disrespected on the world stage. "I tried to shake his hand, but since he didn't pay me any attention, I lost my temper. But anyway, that was all I did; I calmed down afterward."- Orlando Gill, Paraguay Goalkeeper

The friction between the two players had been building throughout the second half, heavily fueled by South American mind games. Prior to the match-winning spot-kick, Paraguayan players had surrounded Mbappé and aggressively scuffed up the penalty spot in an attempt to rattle the forward.