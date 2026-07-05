Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballWatch: Kylian Mbappe Ignores Paraguay Goalkeeper's Handshake After Heated Knockout Win

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Ignores Paraguay Goalkeeper's Handshake After Heated Knockout Win

Following the final whistle, a frustrated Orlando Gill approached Mbappé to offer a traditional sporting gesture.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 09:30 AM (IST)

France’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Paraguay in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 didn't just end with tactical frustration - it culminated in ugly, unsporting scenes at the final whistle.

While Kylian Mbappé’s coolly converted 70th-minute penalty at a furnace-like Lincoln Financial Field proved to be the match-winner, the real talking point erupted during the post-match handshake line. The French captain openly snubbed a handshake from Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill, sparking a brief, fiery confrontation that perfectly encapsulated the bad-tempered nature of the knockout clash.

Watch Video

Handshake Snub Triggers Post-Match Chaos

Following the final whistle, a frustrated Orlando Gill approached Mbappé to offer a traditional sporting gesture. However, the Real Madrid superstar completely turned a blind eye, ignoring the outstretched hand to continue celebrating enthusiastically in front of the traveling French supporters.

Incensed by the blatant lack of attention, Gill completely lost his temper. The Paraguayan shot-stopper picked up the match ball and threw it forcefully at Mbappé, hitting the French forward square in the back. While a major physical altercation loomed, Mbappé chose not to react, walking away to join his teammates while security quickly intervened to separate the squads.

"I Lost My Temper" - Gill Explains Outburst

Speaking to reporters after the match, a cooled-down Gill openly admitted that his actions were a direct result of feeling disrespected on the world stage.  "I tried to shake his hand, but since he didn't pay me any attention, I lost my temper. But anyway, that was all I did; I calmed down afterward."- Orlando Gill, Paraguay Goalkeeper

The friction between the two players had been building throughout the second half, heavily fueled by South American mind games. Prior to the match-winning spot-kick, Paraguayan players had surrounded Mbappé and aggressively scuffed up the penalty spot in an attempt to rattle the forward.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 05 Jul 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 France Vs Paraguay Highlights
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Watch: Kylian Mbappe Ignores Paraguay Goalkeeper's Handshake After Heated Knockout Win
Watch: Kylian Mbappe Ignores Paraguay Goalkeeper's Handshake After Heated Knockout Win
Football
Kylian Mbappe Shares 4-Word Message After France's Win Over Paraguay
Kylian Mbappe Shares 4-Word Message After France's Win Over Paraguay
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16: Full Schedule, Match Timings & More
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16: Full Schedule, Match Timings & More
Football
WATCH: Cape Verde Players Take Selfies With Messi After Epic FIFA World Cup 2026 Battle
WATCH: Cape Verde Players Take Selfies With Messi After Epic FIFA World Cup 2026 Battle
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Tehran reports show large crowds and chants during funeral coverage of Khamenei eventLIVE
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust meeting agenda to review resignations amid donation theft probe reports live
BREAKING: Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat floods disrupt life as heavy rains submerge cities live today
BREAKING: Tehran mass mourning reports show chants and crowds during Khamenei farewell coverage live
Breaking: Tehran sees massive crowds and anti-US chants during reported Khamenei farewell coverage live
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget