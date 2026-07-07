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English NewsSportsFootball'Despicable Woman': Kylian Mbappe Hits Back at Paraguayan Senator Over Racist Remarks

'Despicable Woman': Kylian Mbappe Hits Back at Paraguayan Senator Over Racist Remarks

Kylian Mbappe fired back after a Paraguayan senator made racist remarks following France's FIFA World Cup win, while also defending Paraguay's players.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla made racist remarks about Kylian Mbappe.
  • Amarilla called Mbappe
  • Mbappe strongly condemned the senator's
  • He also praised Paraguay's team, defending their World Cup efforts.

Mbappe Responds To Paraguay Senator: France captain Kylian Mbappe has issued a strong response after Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla made controversial remarks about him following France's victory over Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. The comments, posted in an open letter on Amarilla's social media account, referred to Mbappe as a "colonised Cameroonian" who was "pretending hard to be French, resentful, newly rich, arrogant, and ugly" following the closely fought knockout encounter.

Mbappe has now publicly responded, condemning the remarks while also defending the efforts of Paraguay's national team during the tournament.

Mbappe Responds With Strong Message

The France forward did not hold back in his reply, describing the senator's comments as unacceptable and questioning her suitability for public office.

"You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honor throughout the competition."

Read More: Last Legend Standing! Messi Carries The Torch As Ronaldo, Neymar & Modric Exit

Mbappe also praised Paraguay's performances at the FIFA World Cup, making it clear that the senator's remarks should not overshadow what the team had achieved on the pitch.

"Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup," he added.

His response quickly gained traction online, with football fans reacting to the exchange following France's progression in the tournament.

France March On As Controversy Follows Knockout Clash

The controversy emerged shortly after France eliminated Paraguay in a tightly contested Round of 32 fixture to keep alive their hopes of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy once again.

While attention initially centred on France's victory and qualification for the next round, the post-match narrative soon shifted following Amarilla's comments and Mbappe's response.

As France continue their campaign, Mbappe's remarks have added another talking point to an already dramatic knockout stage, with the exchange drawing significant attention both inside and outside the football world.

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kylian Mbappe respond to Senator Celeste Amarilla?

Kylian Mbappe responded after Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla made controversial remarks about him. These comments followed France's victory over Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32.

What were Senator Celeste Amarilla's controversial remarks about Kylian Mbappe?

Senator Amarilla controversially described Mbappe as a

How did Kylian Mbappe respond to the Senator's comments?

Mbappe publicly condemned her remarks, calling her

What was the broader impact of Mbappe's response?

Mbappe's response quickly gained online traction, drawing significant attention from inside and outside football. It added a new talking point to the dramatic knockout stage.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 France Vs Paraguay
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