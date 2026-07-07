'Despicable Woman': Kylian Mbappe Hits Back at Paraguayan Senator Over Racist Remarks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla made racist remarks about Kylian Mbappe.

Amarilla called Mbappe

Mbappe strongly condemned the senator's

He also praised Paraguay's team, defending their World Cup efforts.

Mbappe Responds To Paraguay Senator: France captain Kylian Mbappe has issued a strong response after Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla made controversial remarks about him following France's victory over Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. The comments, posted in an open letter on Amarilla's social media account, referred to Mbappe as a "colonised Cameroonian" who was "pretending hard to be French, resentful, newly rich, arrogant, and ugly" following the closely fought knockout encounter.

Mbappe has now publicly responded, condemning the remarks while also defending the efforts of Paraguay's national team during the tournament.

Mbappe Responds With Strong Message

Madame Celeste Amarilla,

Vous êtes une femme méprisable et indigne de sa fonction.

Vous ne représentez pas le Paraguay, ce pays qui a transpiré la passion et l’honneur tout au long de la compétition. Par votre inconscience et votre racisme décomplexé, le monde entier a déjà… pic.twitter.com/EnYmgQXvPL — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 6, 2026

The France forward did not hold back in his reply, describing the senator's comments as unacceptable and questioning her suitability for public office.

"You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honor throughout the competition."

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Mbappe also praised Paraguay's performances at the FIFA World Cup, making it clear that the senator's remarks should not overshadow what the team had achieved on the pitch.

"Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup," he added.

His response quickly gained traction online, with football fans reacting to the exchange following France's progression in the tournament.

France March On As Controversy Follows Knockout Clash

The controversy emerged shortly after France eliminated Paraguay in a tightly contested Round of 32 fixture to keep alive their hopes of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy once again.

While attention initially centred on France's victory and qualification for the next round, the post-match narrative soon shifted following Amarilla's comments and Mbappe's response.

As France continue their campaign, Mbappe's remarks have added another talking point to an already dramatic knockout stage, with the exchange drawing significant attention both inside and outside the football world.