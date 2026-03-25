Kylian Mbappé Injury Blunder: Real Madrid Medical Staff Reportedly Scanned Wrong Leg

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In a staggering medical oversight, Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé reportedly played through a partial ligament tear for weeks after the club’s medical department mistakenly performed an MRI on his healthy leg. The error, first detailed by The Athletic, has sent shockwaves through the footballing world, raising questions about the internal processes at the world’s most valuable club.

The Incident

The trouble began on December 7, 2025, when Mbappé took a heavy blow to his left knee during a 2-0 La Liga defeat against Celta Vigo. Seeking to diagnose the pain, the club’s medical team ordered an MRI. However, in a bizarre turn of events, the scan was reportedly conducted on his uninjured right leg.

Because the right knee was perfectly healthy, the results showed no damage. Trusting the "all-clear," Mbappé returned to the pitch and played three full matches, even equaling Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record of 59 goals in a calendar year during that stretch, all while carrying an undiagnosed injury.

The True Diagnosis and Mbappé’s Reaction

The mistake was only realized following the Christmas hiatus. A subsequent scan on the correct (left) knee revealed a partial posterior ligament tear. While the club’s official medical report on December 31 vaguely termed it a "knee sprain," the damage was far more significant.

The 27-year-old was reportedly "furious" upon learning of the negligence. Speaking to reporters ahead of France’s international friendlies this week, Mbappé admitted to the mental toll:

"There was a lot of frustration, a lot of anger, and then also some anxiety at one point," Mbappé told French media, as cited by Sportsnet. "I had reached a stage where I didn't know what was wrong with me. I didn't go through that period in the best way."

Aftermath and Recovery

The fallout has been swift. The blunder is believed to be a primary reason for a major overhaul of Real Madrid’s medical department, which saw the dismissal of staff earlier this year.

Mbappé eventually traveled to Paris for a second opinion and a specialized recovery plan. He has since returned to action, making substitute appearances in the Champions League against Manchester City, and has assured fans he is now "100 percent fit" for the upcoming World Cup in the United States.