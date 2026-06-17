France defeated Senegal 3-1 in their Group I opener at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Kylian Mbappé's two goals helped secure maximum points for Les Bleus.
Mbappé Double Fires France Past Senegal In World Cup Opener
Kylian Mbappé struck twice as France recovered from a shaky start to defeat Senegal 3-1 and kick off their World Cup campaign with a victory on Tuesday.
A masterclass from captain Kylian Mbappé guided France through a challenging tournament opener, defeating Senegal 3-1 in their Group I clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Shaking off a sluggish first half, Les Bleus rallied behind their talisman to secure maximum points on Tuesday.
Rebounding After Fragile First Half
The ultimate scoreline masked what was a highly competitive and nerve-wracking opening period for the former world champions. Senegal dictated the early tempo with a physical, direct style of play that frequently exposed the French backline. The African nation nearly drew first blood when forward Nicolas Jackson broke loose and rattled the left post, followed shortly after by an Ismaila Sarr volley that sailed over the crossbar right before the interval.
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France struggled to establish their passing rhythm, with Mbappé heavily marked by Senegal's defensive unit, registering just 14 touches over the first 45 minutes - the fewest of any player on the pitch.
A Historic Second-Half Blitz
The tactical script flipped entirely after the intermission. After finding their footing and surviving a lengthy VAR review that waved away a French penalty claim, Didier Deschamps' side broke the deadlock in the 66th minute.
Midfielder Michael Olise drove forward and threaded a clinical through ball past Kalidou Koulibaly, finding Mbappé, who buried a first-time strike beyond Édouard Mendy. The goal carried immense historic weight, drawing the 27-year-old superstar level with Olivier Giroud's national record of 57 international goals.
Match Summary:
66' - Kylian Mbappé (France) | Assist: Michael Olise
82' - Bradley Barcola (France) | Assist: Adrien Rabiot
90+5' - Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal)
90+6' - Kylian Mbappé (France)
The French advantage was expanded ten minutes from time when substitute Bradley Barcola ran onto a weighted pass from Adrien Rabiot, dinking a delicate chip over an onrushing Mendy to make it 2-0.
Senegal set up a frantic ending in the fifth minute of stoppage time when 18-year-old talent Ibrahim Mbaye slotted home an angled shot to pull one back. However, any hopes of a historic comeback were dashed instantly from the restart. Less than sixty seconds later, Mbappé gathered the ball outside the penalty box and unleashed a lethal strike into the back of the net, sealing the 3-1 win and standing alone as France’s all-time leading international goalscorer with 58 goals.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the result of the Group I match between France and Senegal?
Who scored the goals for France in their victory over Senegal?
Kylian Mbappé scored two goals for France, one assisted by Michael Olise. Substitute Bradley Barcola added France's second goal, assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
What historic milestone did Kylian Mbappé achieve during this match?
Kylian Mbappé became France's all-time leading international goalscorer. He scored his 57th and 58th goals, surpassing Olivier Giroud's national record.
How did Senegal perform in the first half of the match?
Senegal dictated the early tempo with a physical style, frequently exposing the French backline. They nearly scored when Nicolas Jackson hit the post and Ismaila Sarr volleyed over.