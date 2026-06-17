Mbappé Double Fires France Past Senegal In World Cup Opener

A masterclass from captain Kylian Mbappé guided France through a challenging tournament opener, defeating Senegal 3-1 in their Group I clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Shaking off a sluggish first half, Les Bleus rallied behind their talisman to secure maximum points on Tuesday.

Rebounding After Fragile First Half

The ultimate scoreline masked what was a highly competitive and nerve-wracking opening period for the former world champions. Senegal dictated the early tempo with a physical, direct style of play that frequently exposed the French backline. The African nation nearly drew first blood when forward Nicolas Jackson broke loose and rattled the left post, followed shortly after by an Ismaila Sarr volley that sailed over the crossbar right before the interval.

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France struggled to establish their passing rhythm, with Mbappé heavily marked by Senegal's defensive unit, registering just 14 touches over the first 45 minutes - the fewest of any player on the pitch.

A Historic Second-Half Blitz

The tactical script flipped entirely after the intermission. After finding their footing and surviving a lengthy VAR review that waved away a French penalty claim, Didier Deschamps' side broke the deadlock in the 66th minute.

Midfielder Michael Olise drove forward and threaded a clinical through ball past Kalidou Koulibaly, finding Mbappé, who buried a first-time strike beyond Édouard Mendy. The goal carried immense historic weight, drawing the 27-year-old superstar level with Olivier Giroud's national record of 57 international goals.

Match Summary:

66' - Kylian Mbappé (France) | Assist: Michael Olise

82' - Bradley Barcola (France) | Assist: Adrien Rabiot

90+5' - Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal)

90+6' - Kylian Mbappé (France)

The French advantage was expanded ten minutes from time when substitute Bradley Barcola ran onto a weighted pass from Adrien Rabiot, dinking a delicate chip over an onrushing Mendy to make it 2-0.

Senegal set up a frantic ending in the fifth minute of stoppage time when 18-year-old talent Ibrahim Mbaye slotted home an angled shot to pull one back. However, any hopes of a historic comeback were dashed instantly from the restart. Less than sixty seconds later, Mbappé gathered the ball outside the penalty box and unleashed a lethal strike into the back of the net, sealing the 3-1 win and standing alone as France’s all-time leading international goalscorer with 58 goals.