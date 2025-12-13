Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsFootballKolkata Police Detain Main Organiser After Chaos At Messi Event In Salt Lake Stadium

Kolkata Police Detain Main Organiser After Chaos At Messi Event In Salt Lake Stadium

The event descended into disorder, with instances of vandalism reported, ultimately forcing the Argentine football legend to leave the venue earlier than planned.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata Police have detained the main organiser, Satadru Dutta, following chaotic scenes at Salt Lake Stadium during Lionel Messi’s scheduled appearance. Messi is currently touring India, marking his return to the country after a gap of 14 years. However, what was meant to be a celebratory occasion in Kolkata quickly spiralled into chaos.

The event descended into disorder, with instances of vandalism reported, ultimately forcing the Argentine football legend to leave the venue earlier than planned.

Lionel Messi arrived in the city alongside fellow football stars Luis Suárez of Uruguay and Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

The trio landed at Kolkata airport around 2:30 AM, following which Messi virtually unveiled a 70-foot statue erected in his honour later in the morning. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also present during the event.

Messi’s appearance at Salt Lake Stadium was cut drastically short as angry fans, frustrated at being unable to catch a proper glimpse of the football icon, breached security and rushed onto the field. The disorder forced Messi to leave the venue after just 22 minutes.

What was expected to be a historic day for football lovers in the ‘City of Joy’ turned into a nightmare, with scenes of unrest overshadowing the Argentine great’s presence.

The situation escalated almost immediately after Messi stepped onto the ground, leading organisers to call off the programme prematurely. As a result, Shah Rukh Khan, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - who were present at the stadium - were unable to interact with Messi.

With tensions rising, ‘GOAT Tour’ organiser Satadru Dutta and security officials swiftly escorted Messi out of the stadium to ensure his safety. Fans who had paid between ₹4,500 and ₹10,000 for tickets vented their anger by throwing bottles and damaging seats, prompting police intervention to restore order.

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 03:06 PM (IST)
Kolkata Police Lionel Messi Salt Lake Stadium Lionel Messi India Tour Lionel Messi Kolkata
