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English NewsSportsFootballKevin Pietersen's Brutal Verdict On England's World Cup Exit: 'Never Let A Bully Bully You'

Kevin Pietersen's Brutal Verdict On England's World Cup Exit: 'Never Let A Bully Bully You'

The Three Lions have now lost World Cup semifinals in 1990, 2018 and 2026, with their lone appearance in the final still dating back to their triumphant home campaign in 1966.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 02:43 PM (IST)

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen criticised England's approach after their dramatic 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal in Atlanta on Wednesday, saying the Three Lions allowed the defending champions to impose themselves after taking the lead.

Pietersen shared his reaction shortly after Argentina completed a stoppage-time comeback to book a place in Sunday's final against Spain.

England looked on course for a famous victory when Gordon finished off Morgan Rogers' cross, handing Thomas Tuchel's side the advantage in the second half. However, the defending champions responded through Enzo Fernandez before substitute Lautaro Martinez headed home the winner in the third minute of added time, extending Argentina's remarkable World Cup semifinal record.

Reacting to the turnaround, Pietersen suggested England lost control of the contest by allowing Argentina to dictate proceedings after falling behind.

“One of the biggest mistakes you can make in sport is letting a bully, bully you,” the former England captain wrote on X.

Pietersen felt his country had produced an impressive display until the opening goal but believed the momentum shifted immediately afterwards. “And you could see in the 1st 5min the Arg plan! England were unbelievable till they scored and then capitulated straight away to let the bully, bully them.”

Pietersen concluded by expressing his disappointment over how close England came to reaching only their second World Cup final. “So close, yet so far!”

Argentina's comeback ensured Lionel Scaloni's side reached a second successive World Cup final, where they will meet Spain in New York New Jersey on Sunday. The reigning champions have now won all six of their World Cup semifinal appearances and remain on course to defend the title they claimed in Qatar four years ago.

For England, the defeat extended a painful run in the competition's last four. The Three Lions have now lost World Cup semifinals in 1990, 2018 and 2026, with their lone appearance in the final still dating back to their triumphant home campaign in 1966.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 

Published at : 16 Jul 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kevin Pietersen FIFA World Cup Argentina Vs England
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