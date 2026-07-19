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English NewsSportsFootballKerala Declares Holiday For FIFA World Cup Final As Spain Face Argentina

Kerala Declares Holiday For FIFA World Cup Final As Spain Face Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kerala has declared a holiday for schools, colleges and universities on Monday so students can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 06:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kerala declared Monday holiday for all educational institutions.
  • Allows students to watch FIFA World Cup final overnight.
  • Decision followed widespread demand from football-loving students.
  • Statewide relief highlights Kerala's strong football passion.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kerala will observe a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday after the state government approved a request from thousands of football fans eager to watch the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. The decision means students can enjoy the midnight kick-off without worrying about attending classes the following morning. The order applies to schools, colleges and universities across the state.

State Government Responds To Students' Demand

The holiday applies to schools under the General Education Department and colleges, universities and professional institutions under the Higher Education Department.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan approved the decision after students and football supporters launched a widespread campaign on social media requesting a holiday.

The FIFA World Cup final is scheduled to begin at 12.30 am IST on Monday. The late-night kick-off prompted concerns that students would struggle to attend classes after watching the match.

Several schools in Ernakulam had already announced a holiday following requests from students and parents. The state government's decision has now extended that relief across Kerala.

Football Passion Drives The Decision

Football has long held a special place in Kerala. Every World Cup transforms towns and villages into celebration zones, with supporters backing their favourite nations throughout the tournament.

Ahead of the final, Spain and Argentina supporters have decorated streets with giant cut-outs, flags and banners. Fan clubs have also organised public screenings and community events across the state.

The scale of those celebrations helped convince the government that a statewide holiday was justified.

Higher Education Minister Roji M. John confirmed that all institutions under his department, including professional colleges, would remain closed on Monday.

He said the decision would allow students to enjoy one of football's biggest occasions without the difficulty of travelling to campuses after a late night.

Education Minister Shares Playful Message

General Education Minister N. Samsudheen also confirmed the holiday through a post on social media.

Opening his message with the words, "Happy now, kids?", the minister said the government had considered the feelings of football-loving students before announcing the decision.

The announcement has been welcomed across the state, where football enjoys one of its strongest fan bases in India.

With public screenings planned in several districts and thousands expected to gather through the night, Kerala is preparing for another memorable World Cup final as Spain and Argentina battle for football's biggest prize.

 

 

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kerala declare a holiday for educational institutions on Monday?

Kerala declared a holiday so students and football fans could watch the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. The match starts at 12:30 AM IST on Monday.

Which educational institutions are included in the holiday?

The holiday applies to all schools, colleges, universities, and professional institutions across Kerala. This includes those under both the General and Higher Education Departments.

What prompted the Kerala government to declare this holiday?

Thousands of football fans and students launched a widespread campaign on social media requesting the holiday. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan approved the decision.

Why was a holiday considered necessary for the match?

The late-night kick-off of 12:30 AM IST prompted concerns that students would struggle to attend classes. The holiday allows them to enjoy the match without worry.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 06:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA Final FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026 Spain Vs Argentina Kerala Holiday
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