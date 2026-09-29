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English NewsSportsFootball12 Armed Men Ambush, Rob Karachi Football Team At Gunpoint On Balochistan Highway

12 Armed Men Ambush, Rob Karachi Football Team At Gunpoint On Balochistan Highway

A Karachi football team traveling to Quetta was robbed at gunpoint by 12 armed men on the Mastung-Sariab highway in Balochistan.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karachi football team ambushed, robbed at gunpoint in Balochistan.
  • Armed men stole valuables, assaulted players, leaving them stranded.
  • Team traveled despite explicit security warnings for the high-risk region.
  • Incident highlights serious ongoing security concerns on Balochistan highways.

A routine sports trip transformed into a terrifying ordeal in Balochistan after a Karachi football team traveling to participate in the Chief Minister's Gold Cup was ambushed and robbed at gunpoint by a dozen armed men. According to a PTI report, the violent highway robbery has reignited serious concerns regarding regional security for traveling athletes.

The Karachi District West squad was en route to Quetta via the Mastung-Sariab highway when approximately 12 armed individuals intercepted their transport bus on Monday evening.

Armed Men Strip Players Of Valuables

Recounting the harrowing experience after reaching safety, team manager Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto detailed how the situation escalated rapidly on the desolate stretch of road.

"The armed men asked all the passengers to disembark from the bus and then took away all mobile phones, cash, and other valuables. They also butted some of the passengers," Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto told PTI.

WATCH: Karachi Football Team Robbed At Gunpoint On Balochistan Highway

The assailants stripped the players and staff of all personal cash, mobile phones, and essential belongings, leaving the entire contingent stranded without funds upon their arrival in Quetta. The stranded athletes managed to brief the Balochistan sports minister regarding the attack, prompting an immediate administrative intervention to provide emergency daily allowances for the team.

Sindh Football Association Confirms Travel Against Warnings

Following the incident, Muhammad Azam, secretary of the Sindh Football Association and an affiliated unit of the Pakistan Football Federation, revealed that the team proceeded despite explicit safety advisories.

"We didn't send the Sindh team and we advised all other clubs in Karachi to avoid going to Quetta by bus or train because of the security situation. The Karachi west team still went ahead and what we feared happened," Muhammad Azam told PTI, adding that associations from Punjab and KPK had also opted out of sending contingents.

Security analysts note that the highway connecting Mastung district to Quetta has increasingly transformed into a high-risk zone, with insurgent factions frequently targeting travelers. The latest ambush follows closely on the heels of a separate security breach in Dera Bugti, where two local cricketers were recently abducted.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Karachi football team in Balochistan?

The team was ambushed and robbed at gunpoint by approximately 12 armed men on the Mastung-Sariab highway while traveling to Quetta for the Chief Minister's Gold Cup.

What items were stolen from the football players?

The assailants stripped the players and staff of all personal cash, mobile phones, and essential belongings. Some passengers were also physically assaulted.

Was the team warned about the security situation before traveling?

Yes, the Sindh Football Association had advised all Karachi clubs to avoid traveling to Quetta by bus or train due to security concerns. The Karachi West team proceeded despite these warnings.

How did the stranded team receive help after the robbery?

After briefing the Balochistan sports minister, the team received an immediate administrative intervention. This included the provision of emergency daily allowances for the team.

What is the security status of the Mastung-Sariab highway?

Security analysts consider the highway connecting Mastung district to Quetta a high-risk zone. Insurgent factions frequently target travelers, and this incident follows other security breaches in the area.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Sep 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Balochistan Quetta Sports News PTI Highway Robbery Karachi Football Team
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