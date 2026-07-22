Italy's Bold Pep Guardiola Plan! Ready To Splash Big Money For New Coach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Italian Federation seeks Pep Guardiola to coach national team.

Officials presented a long-term vision for football overhaul.

FIGC considers exceptional budget to secure Guardiola's services.

Rome: The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is prepared to make an exceptional adjustment to its budget in a bid to appoint Pep Guardiola as the new head coach of the men’s national team, as the country looks to rebuild after another disappointing World Cup qualification campaign.

Senior FIGC officials Paolo Maldini and his advisor Leonardo recently held extensive talks with Guardiola in Barcelona, presenting a long-term vision for Italian football that goes beyond managing the senior national side and includes an overhaul of the entire national team structure.

The federation is willing to make a significant financial exception to secure Guardiola’s services despite its current budget constraints. Italian FA president Giovanni Malago acknowledged the financial challenges but hinted that special provisions could be made for a high-profile appointment.

“In the short to medium term, saying we need to tighten our belts is an understatement. However, exceptions have been made, which may concern the name that is so dominant these days,” Malago told Sky Sports.

The proposal reportedly positions Guardiola as the central figure in an ambitious “Azzurro project” aimed at rebuilding Italian football from the grassroots to the senior team. The Spaniard is understood to have listened carefully to the presentation and is now considering his options.

The move comes after Italy failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the third consecutive time, prompting sweeping changes within the federation.

Guardiola became a free agent earlier this year after ending his 10-year spell with Manchester City. During his tenure, he won 20 major trophies, guided City to six Premier League titles, delivered a historic Treble in the 2022-23 season, oversaw the club’s record 100-point league campaign in 2017-18, and made them the first English top-flight side to win four consecutive league titles. He departed with a remarkable win percentage of 70.8.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)