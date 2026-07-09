An Israeli airstrike tragically shattered a rare moment of anticipated celebration in Gaza City on Tuesday, killing a prominent Palestinian aid official who had been leading efforts to set up public FIFA World Cup screenings across the enclave.

The strike occurred at dusk in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, just moments before the highly anticipated Round of 16 match between Egypt and defending champions Argentina was set to begin. The incident serves as a grim illustration of the ongoing civilian toll of sporadic military actions, despite a regional truce enacted in October.

High-Profile Aid Official Among Casualties

The missile targeted a vehicle traveling down a local street, killing four individuals inside and around the blast zone. According to Dr. Mohamed Abu Selmiya, the director of Shifa Hospital, the bodies of the victims were brought to the facility immediately following the explosion.

Mohamed al-Wahidi served as the director of public relations for the Egyptian Committee in Gaza - a prominent humanitarian relief branch operated by the Egyptian government to supply food, medical provisions, and emergency shelter to displaced families. Al-Wahidi had personally spearheaded a widely popular community project to erect massive public viewing screens across the war-torn enclave so citizens could follow the World Cup tournament.

Israeli Military Claims Targeted Strike on Militant

The Israeli military released an official statement regarding the incident, explicitly clarifying that al-Wahidi was not the intended target of the operation.

According to military spokespersons, the airstrike was tracking a specific Hamas militant. Officials noted they are currently conducting an internal investigation to determine if the vehicle's driver, Ahmed Daghmush, was the intended target. However, hospital administrators at Shifa stated that Daghmush operated standard commercial taxi services and had no recorded affiliations with any militant factions.

An earlier missile strike had struck the exact same street approximately 30 minutes prior to the fatal blast but concluded with no recorded casualties.

Deepening Bonds with Team Egypt

The timing of the tragedy added an extra layer of heartbreak to an already devastated populace. Gaza's emotional investment in the Egyptian national football team has reached unprecedented heights during the 2026 World Cup.

Egypt's head coach, Hossam Hassan, has continuously used his international media platform to keep the global spotlight focused on the humanitarian situation in Palestine. After defeating Australia earlier in the tournament, Hassan waved a Palestinian flag on the pitch and dedicated the victory to the people of both nations.

During a high-profile pre-match press conference on Monday, Hassan had explicitly made an emotional plea to the sporting world: "I urge you, I urge all media officers, all athletes worldwide, regardless of their identities... let the Palestinian people be, let them exist, let them live a life of their own." - Hossam Hassan, Egypt Head Coach