ISL 2026: Sunil Chhetri Nets Winner As Bengaluru FC Beat SC Delhi

HomeSportsFootballISL 2026: Sunil Chhetri Nets Winner As Bengaluru FC Beat SC Delhi

N Sivasakthi and Sunil Chhetri scored in each half as Bengaluru FC started their Indian Super League 2025-26 season with a convincing 2-0 win over Sporting Club Delhi.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Bengaluru: N Sivasakthi and Sunil Chhetri scored in each half as Bengaluru FC started their Indian Super League 2025-26 season with a convincing 2-0 win over Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Sunday.

The hosts began with intent with Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan coming close to scoring inside the first five minutes. Williams won the ball off Babovic in Delhi's half, and with a strong run towards the box, hit a low shot from outside that went just wide of the post.

In the next minute, Nikhil Poojary floated in a lovely cross from the right, which was met by Ashique at the far post. SC Delhi goalkeeper Vishal Yadav reacted quickly and flicked the ball to safety.

Bengaluru had the majority of possession, but were not testing Vishal Yadav in goal. At the other end, Aimen showed his skills whenever he got space, but could not find much output at the end of it.

Augustine Lalrocchana tested Gurpreet in the final minutes of the first half with a low shot after being found by a brilliant through ball by Azhar. The forward, who made a good run, went through on goal and tried his luck, but it was saved well by Gurpreet.

Bengaluru eventually took the lead on the brink of half-time. Roshan, from the middle of the pitch, floated the ball towards Poojary, who had made a run into the box. The defender laid it off to Sivasakthi with a cushioned header in front of the goal, and the forward had an easy tap-in past the goalkeeper.

Bengaluru FC piled on the pressure in the opening minutes of the second half as well. Braian Sánchez produced a lovely turn to set himself up for a shot from the edge of the box. His shot was well-saved by Vishal Yadav, who pushed the ball away and kept his side’s deficit to one.

Bengaluru took the game away from their opposition, scoring the second goal through Chhetri. The hosts caught the opposition on the counter-attack as Vinith Venkatesh got the ball in the middle of the pitch, which was played forward to an unmarked Chhetri..

Vishal Yadav came way off his line to try and clear the ball, but Chhetri produced a clever flick. With the goal completely open, he attempted a left-footer from 30 yards out. The ball hit the upright before going into the net, buying the hosts some insurance. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who scored for Bengaluru FC in their opening match?

N Sivasakthi and Sunil Chhetri scored for Bengaluru FC in their 2-0 win over Sporting Club Delhi.

What was the final score of the match?

Bengaluru FC won the match 2-0 against Sporting Club Delhi.

Where was the match played?

The match was played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

When did Bengaluru FC take the lead?

Bengaluru FC took the lead just before half-time with a goal from Sivasakthi.

Published at : 16 Feb 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
