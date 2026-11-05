Mohun Bagan Edge Odisha FC 3-2 In Five-Goal Thriller To Go Top Of ISL Table

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Odisha FC 3-2.

Dejan Drazic scored twice, establishing two leads for Bagan.

Mohun Bagan now leads the ISL points table.

Kolkata: Serbian forward Dejan Drazic struck a brace as Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) edged Odisha FC 3-2 in a pulsating Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Thursday.

Drazic scored in the 47th and 74th minutes while Lee Erwin found the target in the 88th minute to seal all three points for the Mariners.

Mahmoud Eid (51st) and Everton (79th) brought Odisha FC level on two occasions, but the Mariners had the final say in the game.

The win meant Panagiotis Dilmperis' side will go into the international break as league leaders with 12 points from five games.

The Mariners began on the front foot, creating their first big chance inside the opening minute when Erwin was found in the box, only for his effort to be pushed away by Hrithik Tiwari.

Odisha responded by breaking on the counter against the hosts' relentless, fast-paced attacks. Tiwari remained steady in goal as Mohun Bagan kept testing him, and the two sides went into the break goal-less.

Drazic found the breakthrough in the 47th minute. He danced through the Odisha defenders after Anirudh Thapa played a pinpoint through ball, before calmly finishing with his left foot into the bottom corner, sending the ball past Tiwari.

Odisha equalised within four minutes. Nihal Sudhish delivered a cross in front of Vishal Kaith, and Eid tapped it in to make it 1-1 in the 51st minute.

Mohun Bagan regained the lead in the 74th minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte lost his man with slick footwork before whipping in a low cross, and Drazic completed his brace with a tap-in to make it 2-1.

Odisha drew level once again five minutes later. Mehtab cleared the ball, but it took a deflection off Tekcham Abhishek Singh and fell to Everton, who turned and finished with a right-footed curler to make it 2-2 in the 79th minute.

The Mariners had the final say in the 88th minute. Erwin struck sharply with his right foot into the bottom-left corner to make it 3-2 and seal a dramatic victory for Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)