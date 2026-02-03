FanCode Secures Exclusive ISL 2026 Season TV & Digital Rights

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday awarded the exclusive global broadcast rights of the truncated Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26, beginning February 14, to FanCode which beat six other competitors.

Kaleidoscope Production and Services (KPS Studios) was awarded the production rights of the league -- global as well as domestic. The interim Managing Committee of the ISL and the RFQ committee selected the broadcast and production partners.

AIFF opened the bids on Monday having issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) tender on January 18. The last date of submission of the bids was Sunday.

FanCode, a Dream Sports company, got the global broadcast rights for an amount of Rs 8.62 crore, according to sources.

AIFF had seven bids for the ISL 2025-26 media rights, with Sony Sports and Zee Sports missing from the list after reportedly showing initial interest.

Besides FanCode and KPS Studios, the other entities which made the bids were UK-based Two Circles, Anandabazar Patrika (ABP), JioStar, Monarch with PR Solutions, and Sportzworks.

"FanCode, a Dream Sports company, has been awarded the exclusive global broadcast rights for the Indian Super League (ISL), marking a significant step in strengthening access to Indian football for fans across the country," the AIFF said in a statement.

"Kaleidoscope Production and Services (KPS Studios) will handle the production of the league.

"With this acquisition, FanCode will deliver a digital-first viewing experience for ISL fans." The delayed ISL, which has been paused for more than four months, will restart on February 14 in a truncated version with a total of 91 matches set to be played on home and away basis. Each club will play 13 matches.

With the selection of media partners, the fixtures of the top-tier league is expected to be officially announced soon. A tentative schedule has already been prepared by the AIFF.

Commenting on the selection of the broadcast partner, AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, “We are pleased to have concluded the ISL media rights process and to partner with FanCode, one of India’s leading sports platforms.

"FanCode’s focus on accessibility and fan experience aligns with our objective of expanding the league’s footprint and engaging more football fans across the country.” FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco said, “The Indian Super League is a significant addition to FanCode as it represents the very best of Indian football.

"With the league’s strong and loyal fan following, we see a big opportunity to elevate how fans experience ISL through reliable, high-quality broadcast and a product designed around modern football audiences. This is in line with Dream Sports group’s overall vision of making sports better.” For FanCode, this partnership is set to reinforce its long-term commitment to Indian football with a more inclusive, transparent and fan-first sports media landscape.

Its other broadcast partnerships include Formula 1, LaLiga, MotoGP, Cricket West Indies, the PGA Tour and several international cricket leagues such as Super Smash, CPL and ILT20.

ISL 2025-26 was thrown into disarray after its earlier organiser and the AIFF's former commercial partner FSDL ended the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) with the national federation on December 8 last following disagreement between the two parties regarding its renewal.

A tender was floated by the AIFF for the selection of a new commercial partner under the supervision of a Supreme Court-appointed committee but it found no takers.

But after the intervention of the sports minister and through some tough negotiations all the 14 clubs have confirmed participation in the truncated ISL with 91 matches set to be played on home and away basis.

