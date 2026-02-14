The 2025-26 ISL season features a shortened 'sprint' format with 14 teams competing in a single-leg round-robin league. Each team will play 13 matches.
Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming, Telecast - When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 LIVE
ISL is back! Defending champions Mohun Bagan host Kerala Blasters in a new-look sprint format. Here is everything you need to know about live streaming and telecast details.
Indian Super League live streaming, telecast, start time: After months of administrative changes and off-field uncertainty, the Indian Super League (ISL) officially returns today for its 12th edition.
The 2025-26 season features a revamped "sprint" format, where 14 teams will compete in a single-leg round-robin league. Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant are set to begin their title defense at home, facing off against Kerala Blasters FC in a blockbuster opening fixture.
A New Era
The 2025-26 season has been significantly shortened due to its delayed start, with the traditional home-and-away legs and post-season playoffs scrapped. Instead, all 14 teams - including league newcomers Inter Kashi will play exactly 13 matches each.
The team finishing at the top of the table after 91 matches will be crowned the ISL champion and secure a direct entry into the AFC Champions League Two preliminary stage. This season also marks the full integration of promotion and relegation; while Inter Kashi joins the top flight, the team finishing 14th will be relegated to the I-League.
Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters: Match Details
The opening match is scheduled for today, Saturday, February 14, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Kick-off is set for 5:00 PM IST. This heavyweight clash is followed by a second fixture today, where FC Goa hosts Inter Kashi at the Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.
When and Where to Watch
The broadcasting rights for ISL have moved to new platforms this season. On television, fans can watch the live telecast of the Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters match on the Sony Sports Network, specifically Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD.
For those preferring to watch online, every match of the season will be live-streamed exclusively on FanCode app and website. FanCode has introduced flexible options for viewers, including match passes and team-specific passes for the truncated season.
Related Video
T20 World Cup Win: India Thrash Namibia by 93 Runs
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the format of the 2025-26 Indian Super League season?
How is the ISL champion determined this season?
The team that finishes at the top of the table after 91 matches will be crowned the ISL champion. They will also secure direct entry into the AFC Champions League Two preliminary stage.
When and where can I watch the opening match of the ISL?
The opening match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters FC is today, February 14, at 5:00 PM IST at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Where can I watch the ISL matches online and on TV?
You can watch live telecasts on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD. All matches will be live-streamed exclusively on the FanCode app and website.
What are the promotion and relegation rules for this ISL season?
This season sees the full integration of promotion and relegation. Inter Kashi joins the top flight, and the 14th-placed team will be relegated to the I-League.