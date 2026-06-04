IShowSpeed Scores Major FIFA World Cup 2026 Boost As 'Champions' Joins Official Album

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IShowSpeed's song 'Champions' officially joins FIFA World Cup 2026 Album.

The viral song garnered millions of views since its release.

Speed joins 17 other artists on the official album releasing June 5.

Ishowspeed FIFA World Cup 2026 Album: Popular internet personality, streamer, and YouTuber IShowSpeed has landed one of the biggest milestones of his career ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. He revealed that his hit song 'Champions' has officially been added to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Album. FIFA's official X account reportedly sent Speed a direct message confirming the inclusion of the track. The news follows fan campaigns and online support, with many football enthusiasts urging the global body to add the song to the tournament's official soundtrack list.

For Speed, whose content has often revolved around football and his admiration for Portugal veteran Cristiano Ronaldo, the development marks a significant moment as he becomes part of one of the biggest sporting events on the planet.

'Champions' Continues Its Viral Rise

🚨| BREAKING: FIFA World Cup’s official X account messaged Speed, confirming that his World Cup song “Champions” has been listed on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album 🤯🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/PFI368agNj — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) June 3, 2026

Released on May 31, 2026, 'Champions' arrived just days before the start of the FIFA World Cup. The track quickly gained traction online, generating enormous engagement across social media platforms and attracting millions of viewers within a short period.

The music video enjoyed a remarkable launch, reaching 500,000 views within its first two hours. Its momentum only continued to build, eventually crossing the 10-million-view mark and becoming one of the most talked-about football-themed songs of the summer.

The song's popularity was driven not only by Speed's massive global fanbase but also by football supporters who embraced it as an unofficial anthem ahead of the tournament.

Also Check: FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's How To Watch It For Free Or Almost Nothing

FIFA World Cup 2026 Album Set For Global Release

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album is scheduled to be released worldwide on June 5, featuring a total of 18 tracks as of this writing:

Dai Dai - Shakira, Burna Boy Goals - Lisa, Anitta, Rema Mi Mexico Lindo - Alejandro Fernandez Game Time - Future, Tyla Blessings - Stormzy, Fridayy, Angel Illuminate - Jessie Reyez, Elyanna Energy - Ava Max, Bia Echo - Daddy Yankee, Shenseea Lighter - Jelly Roll, Carin Leon Por Ella - Los Angeles Azules, Belinda Siir Siir - Nora Fatehi, Vegedream, Sanjoy Three Nations - 21 Savage, Nata Cano, French Montana Partidazo - Danny Ocean No Place Like Home - Major Lazer, Nelly Furtado, Davido Love Always Wins - Shaggy, Cimafunk, Zema In The Stars (Remix) - The Rolling Stones Show Me - Arya Starr, Latto Champions - Ishowspeed

Speed's inclusion places him alongside a select group of artists chosen to be part of the official World Cup music experience, further highlighting his growing influence beyond streaming and content creation.