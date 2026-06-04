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HomeSportsFootballIShowSpeed Scores Major FIFA World Cup 2026 Boost As 'Champions' Joins Official Album

IShowSpeed Scores Major FIFA World Cup 2026 Boost As 'Champions' Joins Official Album

IShowSpeed has received huge recognition ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 as his viral track 'Champions' is now a part of the tournament's official album.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IShowSpeed's song 'Champions' officially joins FIFA World Cup 2026 Album.
  • The viral song garnered millions of views since its release.
  • Speed joins 17 other artists on the official album releasing June 5.

Ishowspeed FIFA World Cup 2026 Album: Popular internet personality, streamer, and YouTuber IShowSpeed has landed one of the biggest milestones of his career ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. He revealed that his hit song 'Champions' has officially been added to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Album. FIFA's official X account reportedly sent Speed a direct message confirming the inclusion of the track. The news follows fan campaigns and online support, with many football enthusiasts urging the global body to add the song to the tournament's official soundtrack list.

For Speed, whose content has often revolved around football and his admiration for Portugal veteran Cristiano Ronaldo, the development marks a significant moment as he becomes part of one of the biggest sporting events on the planet.

'Champions' Continues Its Viral Rise

Released on May 31, 2026, 'Champions' arrived just days before the start of the FIFA World Cup. The track quickly gained traction online, generating enormous engagement across social media platforms and attracting millions of viewers within a short period.

The music video enjoyed a remarkable launch, reaching 500,000 views within its first two hours. Its momentum only continued to build, eventually crossing the 10-million-view mark and becoming one of the most talked-about football-themed songs of the summer.

The song's popularity was driven not only by Speed's massive global fanbase but also by football supporters who embraced it as an unofficial anthem ahead of the tournament.

Also Check: FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's How To Watch It For Free Or Almost Nothing

FIFA World Cup 2026 Album Set For Global Release

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album is scheduled to be released worldwide on June 5, featuring a total of 18 tracks as of this writing:

  1. Dai Dai - Shakira, Burna Boy
  2. Goals - Lisa, Anitta, Rema
  3. Mi Mexico Lindo - Alejandro Fernandez
  4. Game Time - Future, Tyla
  5. Blessings - Stormzy, Fridayy, Angel
  6. Illuminate - Jessie Reyez, Elyanna
  7. Energy - Ava Max, Bia
  8. Echo - Daddy Yankee, Shenseea
  9. Lighter - Jelly Roll, Carin Leon
  10. Por Ella - Los Angeles Azules, Belinda
  11. Siir Siir - Nora Fatehi, Vegedream, Sanjoy
  12. Three Nations - 21 Savage, Nata Cano, French Montana
  13. Partidazo - Danny Ocean
  14. No Place Like Home - Major Lazer, Nelly Furtado, Davido
  15. Love Always Wins - Shaggy, Cimafunk, Zema
  16. In The Stars (Remix) - The Rolling Stones
  17. Show Me - Arya Starr, Latto
  18. Champions - Ishowspeed

Speed's inclusion places him alongside a select group of artists chosen to be part of the official World Cup music experience, further highlighting his growing influence beyond streaming and content creation.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What major milestone has IShowSpeed achieved regarding the FIFA World Cup 2026?

His song 'Champions' has been officially added to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Album. This was confirmed by FIFA's official X account.

When was IShowSpeed's song 'Champions' released?

The song 'Champions' was released on May 31, 2026, just days before the FIFA World Cup. It quickly gained over 10 million views.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album being released?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 5. It will feature a total of 18 tracks.

How was the inclusion of 'Champions' on the album confirmed?

FIFA's official X account reportedly sent IShowSpeed a direct message confirming the inclusion of 'Champions' in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Album.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shakira FIFA World Cup IShowSpeed FIFA World Cup Album
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