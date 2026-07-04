WATCH: IShowSpeed Loses It After Messi's Stunning FIFA World Cup Goal Against Cape Verde

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Streamer IShowSpeed showed frustration after Messi scored Argentina's opener.

Messi netted his 20th World Cup goal with a deft chip.

Argentina secured progression, but Cape Verde fought back twice.

IShowSpeed Messi Goal Reaction: Lionel Messi's goal against Cape Verde in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash left millions of football fans in awe. Popular Streamer IShowSpeed, known for his unwavering admiration of Cristiano Ronaldo, was also in attendance, and delivered a priceless reaction after watching Messi open the scoring. The goal left Speed visibly frustrated and he briefly lost his composure on stream, as his brother Jamal (Dian Watkins), wearing Messi's jersey, added fuel to the moment by teasing him immediately. Check it out:

🚨| BREAKING: SPEED CAN'T BELIEVE MESSI JUST SCORED THE OPENING GOAL AGAINST CAPE VERDE 🤯🤯😭🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/na5tlEoNyQ July 3, 2026

Messi's Brilliant Finish Leaves Speed Speechless

The moment came midway through the opening half when Lisandro Martinez floated a perfectly weighted pass over the Cape Verde defence.

Messi timed his run to perfection, calmly bringing the ball under control before delicately lifting it over the advancing goalkeeper Vozinha. The finish marked the Argentine legend's 20th FIFA World Cup goal and briefly moved him back to the top of the Golden Boot standings.

As the ball crossed the line and hit the back of the net, Speed looked visibly dejected.

Check Out: Sidny Lopes Cabral's Wonder Goal Stuns Argentina In FIFA World Cup Knockout Clash

Argentina Scrape Past Cape Verde

Although Messi's opener gave Argentina the ideal start, the defending champions were made to work hard for qualification.

Cape Verde twice fought back to level the score, with Deroy Duarte and Sidny Lopes Cabral both finding the net to push Argentina into extra time. The underdogs produced one of the performances of the tournament before eventually falling to an unfortunate own goal from Diney Borges.

Argentina ultimately secured progression to the Round of 16, but much of the post-match conversation online centred around the fight Cape Verde put up against the reigning world champions.