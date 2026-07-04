Popular streamer IShowSpeed, a Cristiano Ronaldo admirer, reacted with visible frustration and briefly lost his composure. His brother Jamal teased him immediately after Messi scored.
WATCH: IShowSpeed Loses It After Messi's Stunning FIFA World Cup Goal Against Cape Verde
Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup goal against Cape Verde left IShowSpeed stunned, as the popular streamer delivered a priceless reaction.
- Streamer IShowSpeed showed frustration after Messi scored Argentina's opener.
- Messi netted his 20th World Cup goal with a deft chip.
- Argentina secured progression, but Cape Verde fought back twice.
IShowSpeed Messi Goal Reaction: Lionel Messi's goal against Cape Verde in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash left millions of football fans in awe. Popular Streamer IShowSpeed, known for his unwavering admiration of Cristiano Ronaldo, was also in attendance, and delivered a priceless reaction after watching Messi open the scoring. The goal left Speed visibly frustrated and he briefly lost his composure on stream, as his brother Jamal (Dian Watkins), wearing Messi's jersey, added fuel to the moment by teasing him immediately. Check it out:
🚨| BREAKING: SPEED CAN'T BELIEVE MESSI JUST SCORED THE OPENING GOAL AGAINST CAPE VERDE 🤯🤯😭🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/na5tlEoNyQ— Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) July 3, 2026
Messi's Brilliant Finish Leaves Speed Speechless
The moment came midway through the opening half when Lisandro Martinez floated a perfectly weighted pass over the Cape Verde defence.
Messi timed his run to perfection, calmly bringing the ball under control before delicately lifting it over the advancing goalkeeper Vozinha. The finish marked the Argentine legend's 20th FIFA World Cup goal and briefly moved him back to the top of the Golden Boot standings.
As the ball crossed the line and hit the back of the net, Speed looked visibly dejected.
Check Out: Sidny Lopes Cabral's Wonder Goal Stuns Argentina In FIFA World Cup Knockout Clash
Argentina Scrape Past Cape Verde
Although Messi's opener gave Argentina the ideal start, the defending champions were made to work hard for qualification.
Cape Verde twice fought back to level the score, with Deroy Duarte and Sidny Lopes Cabral both finding the net to push Argentina into extra time. The underdogs produced one of the performances of the tournament before eventually falling to an unfortunate own goal from Diney Borges.
Argentina ultimately secured progression to the Round of 16, but much of the post-match conversation online centred around the fight Cape Verde put up against the reigning world champions.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did IShowSpeed react to Lionel Messi's goal?
What were the key details of Messi's goal against Cape Verde?
Messi scored in the opening half from a pass by Lisandro Martinez, chipping it over goalkeeper Vozinha. This marked his 20th FIFA World Cup goal, briefly moving him to the top of the Golden Boot standings.
What was the final outcome of the Argentina vs. Cape Verde match?
Argentina defeated Cape Verde in the Round of 32, securing progression to the Round of 16. Cape Verde fought back twice before an unfortunate own goal from Diney Borges decided the match in extra time.