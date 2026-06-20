Iran To Lodge Formal Complaint With FIFA Over Exhausting Travel Restrictions

The Iranian Football Federation has confirmed it will file an official grievance with FIFA regarding the logistically grueling travel arrangements imposed on its national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The decision follows public exasperation voiced by head coach Amir Ghalenoei, who heavily criticized tournament organizers for severely disrupting his players' physical recovery cycles.

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Forced Post-Match Transit Sparking Outraged Response

The issue escalated heavily following Iran’s dramatic 2-2 stalemate against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium. Because Team Melli's primary base camp is situated across the US border in Tijuana, Mexico, the squad is required to fly out immediately following the conclusion of their matches.

Ghalenoei argued that this relentless commuting schedule puts an unfair physical toll on his team compared to nations stationed entirely within the host cities.

Iran's Logistical Challenge:

Match Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (USA)

Training Camp: Tijuana, Baja California (Mexico)

Consequence: Zero immediate post-match recovery time for players

Head Coach Slams Tournament Conditions

Addressing the media in an emotional post-match press conference, Ghalenoei did not hold back his frustration, detailing how the squad was hurried out of the stadium.

"We spent so much time in the air commuting, they didn't even give us time to recover. After the game today, they said to us, 'You have to leave immediately.' It's very important for us to have time for recovery, but we've been told to return to our camp in Tijuana, and we are really troubled by that." - Amir Ghalenoei, Iran Head Coach.

Ghalenoei went on to describe Team Melli as "perhaps the most oppressed" team competing in the 2026 edition, navigating geopolitical, external, and now severe administrative hurdles. The federation's upcoming formal protest will urge FIFA to adjust schedule guidelines or offer optimized transit solutions to ensure equal recovery standards for teams operating under cross-border camp restrictions.