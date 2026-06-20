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HomeSportsFootballIran To Lodge Formal Complaint With FIFA Over Exhausting Travel Restrictions

Iran To Lodge Formal Complaint With FIFA Over Exhausting Travel Restrictions

The issue escalated heavily following Iran’s dramatic 2-2 stalemate against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 08:23 AM (IST)

The Iranian Football Federation has confirmed it will file an official grievance with FIFA regarding the logistically grueling travel arrangements imposed on its national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The decision follows public exasperation voiced by head coach Amir Ghalenoei, who heavily criticized tournament organizers for severely disrupting his players' physical recovery cycles.

Also Read | Watch: Morocco's Ismael Saibari Scores Fastest Goal Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Forced Post-Match Transit Sparking Outraged Response

The issue escalated heavily following Iran’s dramatic 2-2 stalemate against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium. Because Team Melli's primary base camp is situated across the US border in Tijuana, Mexico, the squad is required to fly out immediately following the conclusion of their matches.

Ghalenoei argued that this relentless commuting schedule puts an unfair physical toll on his team compared to nations stationed entirely within the host cities.

Iran's Logistical Challenge:

Match Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (USA)

Training Camp: Tijuana, Baja California (Mexico)

Consequence: Zero immediate post-match recovery time for players

Head Coach Slams Tournament Conditions

Addressing the media in an emotional post-match press conference, Ghalenoei did not hold back his frustration, detailing how the squad was hurried out of the stadium.

"We spent so much time in the air commuting, they didn't even give us time to recover. After the game today, they said to us, 'You have to leave immediately.' It's very important for us to have time for recovery, but we've been told to return to our camp in Tijuana, and we are really troubled by that." - Amir Ghalenoei, Iran Head Coach.

Ghalenoei went on to describe Team Melli as "perhaps the most oppressed" team competing in the 2026 edition, navigating geopolitical, external, and now severe administrative hurdles. The federation's upcoming formal protest will urge FIFA to adjust schedule guidelines or offer optimized transit solutions to ensure equal recovery standards for teams operating under cross-border camp restrictions.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Iranian Football Federation protesting to FIFA?

The federation is filing a grievance regarding the logistically grueling travel arrangements imposed on its national team. These arrangements severely disrupt players' physical recovery cycles during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What specific travel challenge is Iran's team facing?

Iran's primary base camp is in Tijuana, Mexico, while matches are in the USA. This setup forces the team to fly out immediately post-match, resulting in zero immediate recovery time for players.

Who initially criticized the travel arrangements for the Iranian team?

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei publicly expressed his exasperation. He heavily criticized tournament organizers for severely disrupting his players' physical recovery cycles due to constant commuting.

What does the Iranian federation hope to achieve with its formal protest?

The federation's protest aims to urge FIFA to adjust schedule guidelines or offer optimized transit solutions. This would ensure equal recovery standards for teams operating under cross-border camp restrictions.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 08:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup Iran Football FIFA World CUp 2026
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