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HomeSportsFootballIran Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026? Asian Football Body Breaks Silence

Iran Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026? Asian Football Body Breaks Silence

The uncertainty was sparked by a social media post from U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested it might not be "appropriate" for Iran to attend due to "their own life and safety" amid regional conflict.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 04:19 PM (IST)

Despite swirling rumors and diplomatic friction, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has clarified that Iran remains on track to participate in FIFA World Cup 2026. This explosive update comes after comments from U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran's sports ministry raised doubts about the team's safety and eligibility for the tournament co-hosted by USA, Canada, and Mexico.

AFC Shuts Down Exclusion Rumors

As per a report in Associated Press, AFC General Secretary Windsor John addressed the speculation during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur.

Official Stance: He confirmed that the Iranian Football Federation has reaffirmed its intent to compete. "As far as we know, Iran is playing. They are our member, and we want them to play," John stated, emphasizing that only the federation and FIFA - not outside political figures - can decide on participation.

The AFC reiterated that there has been no official communication suggesting a withdrawal or disqualification.

Trump Controversy and Safety Concerns

The uncertainty was sparked by a social media post from U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested it might not be "appropriate" for Iran to attend due to "their own life and safety" amid regional conflict.

The Response: The Iranian national team responded sharply on Instagram, asserting that "no one can exclude" them from the global stage and reminding officials that the tournament is governed by FIFA, not the U.S. government.

Internal Conflict: While Iran's Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali previously expressed doubt about playing under current geopolitical circumstances, the football federation has since overruled those concerns to prioritize the World Cup campaign.

Iran's Group Stage Schedule in USA

Ranked No. 20 in the world, Iran is scheduled to play all three of its group matches on American soil:

June 16: vs. New Zealand (Inglewood, California)

June 21: vs. Belgium (Inglewood, California)

June 27: vs. Egypt (Seattle, Washington)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will Iran participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Yes, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that Iran is on track to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026. They have reaffirmed their intent to compete.

Were there any doubts about Iran's participation?

Yes, comments from U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran's sports ministry raised doubts about the team's safety and eligibility. However, these concerns have been addressed.

Who decides if a team can participate in the World Cup?

Only the respective football federation and FIFA can decide on a team's participation. Outside political figures do not have this authority.

Where will Iran play their group stage matches?

Iran is scheduled to play all three of its group matches on American soil. This includes games in Inglewood, California, and Seattle, Washington.

Published at : 16 Mar 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC
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