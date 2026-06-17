Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballIran's Mohammad Mohebi Breaks Silence On 'Gun Gesture' Controversy

Iran's Mohammad Mohebi Breaks Silence On 'Gun Gesture' Controversy

What should have been a purely sporting milestone instantly turned into a major talking point when Mohebi celebrated by making a hand gesture that many viewers interpreted as a "gun signal".

Reported By : Shivam Sharma | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 02:54 PM (IST)

A political firestorm has ignited at the FIFA World Cup following an on-field hand gesture by Iranian forward Mohammad Mohebi. The incident has once again cast a bright spotlight on the heavy geopolitical scrutiny tracking the Iranian national team's every move on the global stage.

Spontaneous Act or a Political Signal?

The drama unfolded during Iran’s highly entertaining 2-2 draw against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium. In the 64th minute, Mohebi struck a crucial second-half equalizer to rescue a point for his team.

However, what should have been a purely sporting milestone instantly turned into a major talking point when the 27-year-old celebrated by making a hand gesture that many viewers interpreted as a "gun signal".

Also Read | WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Escapes As Third Umpire Overturns Controversial Catch

The footage spread rapidly across social media platforms, sparking intense debate given the historically complex backdrop of Iran's international fixtures.

Mohebi was quick to deny any underlying motives, claiming the gesture was entirely unscripted.

"First, I wanted to say thank you to all the Iranian fans that came to watch in Los Angeles. They made a great atmosphere in the game. The celebration was just coming in the mind, in the moment. I do it like this and I wanted to do it like this for all the fans. It's just a celebration you know, and that's it."  - Mohammad Mohebi, Iran Forward.

Watch Video

Iran vs New Zealand Match Outline:

Iran: 2 (Ramin Rezaeian, Mohammad Mohebi)

New Zealand: 2 (Elijah Just x2)

Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Layered Tensions in Los Angeles

The stadium atmosphere in Southern California was highly charged throughout the match. Portions of the crowd loudly booed the Iranian national anthem, while numerous spectators displayed pre-revolutionary Iranian flags in the stands.  Mohebi's action was not the only point of focus.

Earlier in the match, teammate Ramin Rezaeian celebrated his own equalizing goal by pulling his jersey completely over his face. Rezaeian later openly acknowledged to reporters that his gesture did carry a deliberate political message, though he declined to elaborate on the details.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused a political controversy at the FIFA World Cup involving Iranian forward Mohammad Mohebi?

After scoring a goal against New Zealand, Mohammad Mohebi made a hand gesture that many interpreted as a

How did Mohammad Mohebi explain his controversial hand gesture?

Mohebi claimed the gesture was entirely unscripted and spontaneous, done for the fans in the moment. He denied any underlying political motives behind his celebration.

Were there other notable political expressions during the Iran vs New Zealand match?

Yes, teammate Ramin Rezaeian celebrated his own goal with a jersey pull that he admitted carried a deliberate political message. The Iranian anthem was also booed, and spectators displayed pre-revolutionary flags.

Published at : 17 Jun 2026 02:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup Iran Football Mohammad Mohebi FIFA World CUp 2026 Mohammad Mohebi Gun Gesture
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Iran's Mohammad Mohebi Breaks Silence On 'Gun Gesture' Controversy
Iran's Mohammad Mohebi Breaks Silence On 'Gun Gesture' Controversy
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo Fan IShowSpeed Fumes As Lionel Messi Scores Historic World Cup Hat-Trick
Cristiano Ronaldo Fan IShowSpeed Fumes As Lionel Messi Scores Historic World Cup Hat-Trick
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Timings (IST) And Live Streaming Details
FIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Timings (IST) And Live Streaming Details
Football
WATCH: Giant Inflatable Football Breaks Loose, Rolls Through El Salvador Streets
WATCH: Giant Inflatable Football Breaks Loose, Rolls Through El Salvador Streets
Advertisement

Videos

BIG CLAIM: Names of 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Amid Alleged Defection to Shinde Camp Surface
BIG POLITICAL CLAIM: After Maharashtra, UP Buzz on SP Split as Rajbhar Sparks Fresh Controversy
BIG REACTION: Sanjay Nirupam Defends Shinde Camp as Uddhav Sena Faces Internal Turmoil Claims
BIG BREAKING: Lok Sabha Speaker Meets Shinde as Uddhav Camp Faces Major MP Merger Claims
Uttar Pradesh Politics: CM criticises pre-2017 law and order in Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget