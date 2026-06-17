Iran's Mohammad Mohebi Breaks Silence On 'Gun Gesture' Controversy

A political firestorm has ignited at the FIFA World Cup following an on-field hand gesture by Iranian forward Mohammad Mohebi. The incident has once again cast a bright spotlight on the heavy geopolitical scrutiny tracking the Iranian national team's every move on the global stage.

Spontaneous Act or a Political Signal?

The drama unfolded during Iran’s highly entertaining 2-2 draw against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium. In the 64th minute, Mohebi struck a crucial second-half equalizer to rescue a point for his team.

However, what should have been a purely sporting milestone instantly turned into a major talking point when the 27-year-old celebrated by making a hand gesture that many viewers interpreted as a "gun signal".

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The footage spread rapidly across social media platforms, sparking intense debate given the historically complex backdrop of Iran's international fixtures.

Mohebi was quick to deny any underlying motives, claiming the gesture was entirely unscripted.

"First, I wanted to say thank you to all the Iranian fans that came to watch in Los Angeles. They made a great atmosphere in the game. The celebration was just coming in the mind, in the moment. I do it like this and I wanted to do it like this for all the fans. It's just a celebration you know, and that's it." - Mohammad Mohebi, Iran Forward.

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Iranian player Mohebi did a gun celebration on US soil 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JkDJKDEjGa — Nყƙιƚα (@NikitaRMFC) June 16, 2026

Iran vs New Zealand Match Outline:

Iran: 2 (Ramin Rezaeian, Mohammad Mohebi)

New Zealand: 2 (Elijah Just x2)

Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Layered Tensions in Los Angeles

The stadium atmosphere in Southern California was highly charged throughout the match. Portions of the crowd loudly booed the Iranian national anthem, while numerous spectators displayed pre-revolutionary Iranian flags in the stands. Mohebi's action was not the only point of focus.

Earlier in the match, teammate Ramin Rezaeian celebrated his own equalizing goal by pulling his jersey completely over his face. Rezaeian later openly acknowledged to reporters that his gesture did carry a deliberate political message, though he declined to elaborate on the details.