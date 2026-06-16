Watch: Iran Midfielder Mohebi's 'Gun Gesture' Celebration Triggers Backlash

Iranian midfielder Mohammad Mohebi has found himself at the center of a growing international controversy following his post-goal antics during Iran's opening match of 2026 FIFA World Cup. While his second-half strike successfully rescued a 2-2 draw for Team Melli against New Zealand, his subsequent choice of celebration has overshadowed the on-field dramatics.

The incident occurred in the 63rd minute of a highly competitive Group G match at the Los Angeles Stadium. Trailing 2-1 against a resilient New Zealand team, Iran found a lifeline when Mohebi executed a sharp header to bring the sides level.

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However, rather than partaking in standard team celebrations, the 27-year-old winger turned toward a section of the stadium and mimicked a "gun-firing" motion. The aggressive gesture immediately drew sharp criticism online and from broadcast commentators, igniting a wave of backlash given the highly charged geopolitical atmosphere surrounding the game.

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Iran player Mohebi did a gun celebration on US soil 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6qQ40tcbPW https://t.co/cAyGTsTxmp — 𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐬🏖️ (@NikolasRMFC) June 16, 2026

Politically Charged Environment

The stadium environment in California had been intensely fractured long before kickoff. Large groups of Iranian-American demonstrators had assembled outside the arena to stage political protests, and the Iranian national anthem had been met with a chorus of loud booing from thousands of spectators inside the stadium.

Against this backdrop, many onlookers interpreted Mohebi's simulated shooting gesture as a polarizing statement. While FIFA's disciplinary code strictly prohibits players from using political, provocative, or offensive gestures during matches, tournament organizers have not yet confirmed whether an official investigation will be launched into the midfielder's conduct.

Sporting Implications for Team Melli

On the pitch, Mohebi's goal proved vital for Iran's tournament survival in a tricky Group G. By securing a single point, Iran avoids an opening-day defeat and stays in contention alongside New Zealand, Spain, and Cape Verde. Nonetheless, the controversy introduces an unwelcome distraction for the coaching staff as they attempt to shield the squad from intense political scrutiny ahead of their next group fixture.