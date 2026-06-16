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HomeSportsFootballIran Fights Back Twice To Secure Dramatic Draw Against New Zealand

Iran Fights Back Twice To Secure Dramatic Draw Against New Zealand

The early setback forced Iran to recalibrate. Shaking off the hostile crowd reception, the Asian powerhouses gradually seized control of the midfield.

Reported By : Shivam Sharma | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 09:09 AM (IST)

Iran overcame a highly volatile atmosphere and an early deficit to rescue a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening Group G match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In a fixture defined as much by political tension off the pitch as tactical drama on it, Team Melli showcased immense resilience by twice coming from behind to split the points on Monday night.

A Pulsating First Half

The All Whites caught the Iranian defense flat-footed right from the opening whistle. Just seven minutes into the encounter, New Zealand forward Elijah Just capitalized on a defensive lapse at the edge of the penalty area, firing a precise strike past the Iranian goalkeeper to give the underdogs a stunning 1-0 lead.

Also Read | Watch: Massive Booing Erupts During Iran National Anthem At World Cup Opener

The early setback forced Iran to recalibrate. Shaking off the hostile crowd reception, the Asian powerhouses gradually seized control of the midfield. Their persistence paid off in the 31st minute when veteran wing-back Ramin Rezaeian spearheaded the equalizer.

Timing his run perfectly, Rezaeian met a well-placed cross to slot home the leveling goal, shifting the momentum back toward Iran as both teams headed into the halftime break deadlocked.

End-to-End Drama in Second Stanza

The second half mirrored the high-octane energy of the first. New Zealand, dangerous on the counter-attack, restored their advantage against the run of play. Elijah Just turned provider turned finisher once again, breaking through the Iranian backline to net his second goal of the match and put the Oceanian qualifiers ahead 2-1.

Faced with the prospect of a damaging opening-day defeat, Iran threw numbers forward. The tactical risk paid off in the 64th minute through a moment of individual brilliance from Mohammad Mohebi. Meeting a pinpoint delivery into the box, Mohebi executed a flawless header that beat the New Zealand keeper, restoring parity at 2-2.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the match between Iran and New Zealand?

The match ended in a 2-2 draw between Iran and New Zealand. Iran showcased immense resilience by twice coming from behind to split the points.

Who scored Iran's goals in the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener?

Ramin Rezaeian scored Iran's first equalizer in the 31st minute. Mohammad Mohebi netted the second equalizer in the 64th minute.

Which player scored for New Zealand in their match against Iran?

Elijah Just scored both goals for New Zealand. He opened the scoring in the seventh minute and later regained the lead in the second half.

What competition was this match a part of?

This match was Iran's opening Group G fixture in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It was characterized by a highly volatile atmosphere.

Published at : 16 Jun 2026 09:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Iran Vs New Zealand Highlights
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