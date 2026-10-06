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English NewsSportsFootballIndia Vs Uruguay: What's The Mystery Behind Uruguay's Special Pink Socks In Kolkata?

India Vs Uruguay: What's The Mystery Behind Uruguay's Special Pink Socks In Kolkata?

India face Uruguay in Kolkata as Uruguay players wear pink socks for breast cancer awareness. Here's the reason behind the unusual kit detail.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uruguay will wear pink socks for India friendly.
  • The pink socks symbolize breast cancer awareness campaign.
  • This marks a national team first, promoting the cause.
  • The match also signifies their first encounter since 1982.

India are set to face two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay in a high-profile international friendly in Kolkata, but one detail about the South American side’s appearance is likely to catch the attention of fans.

Uruguay players will take the field wearing pink socks, marking a first for the national team in an international fixture. The unusual colour choice is not related to the match itself and instead carries an important social message.

Why Will Uruguay Wear Pink Socks?

The Uruguay players will wear pink socks as part of a campaign supporting breast cancer awareness.

Pink has become globally associated with breast cancer awareness initiatives, with campaigns using the colour to encourage greater awareness of the disease, prevention and the importance of early detection.

Uruguay's decision to incorporate the colour into their match kit gives the campaign a prominent platform during their international fixture in Kolkata.

The friendly will therefore carry significance beyond the football itself, with Uruguay using their appearance to highlight an important social cause.

Uruguay's Special Kolkata Appearance

The pink socks will make this an unusual occasion for Uruguay, with the national team wearing them for an international match for the first time.

The gesture will add another layer to a fixture that is already significant for Indian football, with the two countries meeting for the first time since 1982.

India will get the opportunity to face one of South America's most successful football nations, with Uruguay having won the FIFA World Cup twice.

The match also gives Indian players valuable exposure against a side with a long and distinguished international history.

For Uruguay, meanwhile, the Kolkata fixture represents a return to an opponent they have not faced in 44 years, while their pink socks will ensure the occasion also carries a message away from the pitch.

The unusual kit detail is therefore likely to be one of the first things fans notice when the two teams walk out in Kolkata, with the pink socks serving as a visible symbol of breast cancer awareness.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why will Uruguay wear pink socks in their international friendly?

Uruguay players will wear pink socks as part of a campaign supporting breast cancer awareness. This initiative aims to encourage greater awareness, prevention, and early detection of the disease.

Is this the first time Uruguay's national team will wear pink socks?

Yes, it marks a first for the national team to wear pink socks in an international fixture. The unusual colour choice is for a social message rather than the match itself.

What is the significance of Uruguay wearing pink socks during the match?

The pink socks give the breast cancer awareness campaign a prominent platform during their international fixture in Kolkata. It highlights an important social cause, adding significance beyond the football match itself.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Football Breast Cancer Awareness Uruguay India Vs Uruguay
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