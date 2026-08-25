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English NewsSportsFootballIndia Add Another FIFA World Cup Team To Schedule Ahead Of Brazil Clash - Check Details

India Add Another FIFA World Cup Team To Schedule Ahead Of Brazil Clash - Check Details

India will face 2026 World Cup side Panama on September 26 before Brazil and two New Zealand friendlies in a tough international calendar.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 10:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AIFF prioritizes international exposure against strong global teams.

India will face 2026 FIFA World Cup side Panama in an international friendly on September 26, giving the Blue Tigers another opportunity to test themselves against higher-ranked opposition. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed the fixture on Tuesday, with the venue yet to be announced.

The match is scheduled during the FIFA men's international window and will be India's first-ever meeting with Panama. The Central American side are ranked 44th in the latest FIFA standings and featured at the 2026 World Cup.

India Add Another World Cup Opponent To Schedule

The Panama fixture will be the first of four matches India are scheduled to play against teams that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

India are set to face Brazil on October 3, before taking on New Zealand twice in November. The two matches against New Zealand are scheduled for November 12 and 15.

The run of fixtures will give India valuable exposure against teams with recent World Cup experience, although the matches will also present a significant challenge for Khalid Jamil's side.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said the Panama match would provide a demanding test ahead of the Brazil friendly.

“Playing against Panama will be a tough battle ahead of the Brazil game. Panama are a top-50 team in the world, and it will be a good test for Khalid Jamil's boys,” Satyanarayan said.

AIFF Wants India To Face Tougher Opposition

Satyanarayan stressed the importance of giving Indian players regular exposure against strong international opponents.

“We are looking forward to our players getting the right exposure, and we normally don't get to play such World Cup teams. So it's a good FIFA window for us, where we are playing such tough teams,” he added.

Panama will also be India's ninth different opponent from the CONCACAF region. The September fixture therefore represents both a new international matchup and another opportunity for India to measure themselves against World Cup-level opposition.

With Brazil coming next in October and two New Zealand fixtures scheduled for November, India face a demanding international calendar in the months ahead. The matches could provide Jamil with important opportunities to assess his squad against stronger opposition and prepare the team for future competitive assignments.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Panama's FIFA ranking and World Cup history?

Panama is ranked 44th in the latest FIFA standings. They featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 10:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aiff Indian Football Team New Zealand Panama Blue Tigers India Football Khalid Jamil FIFA World CUp 2026 India Vs Panama Brazil Friendly
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