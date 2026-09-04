The India vs Brazil friendly is scheduled for October 3 at 7 PM IST. It will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, also known as Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata.
India vs Brazil Tickets: Check Price List, Booking Details For October 3 Friendly
India vs Brazil Tickets: India vs Brazil tickets have seen huge demand, with cheaper seats selling out quickly. Check the full price list and booking details for October 3.
- Lower-priced India vs Brazil tickets sold out quickly.
- Historic India-Brazil football match scheduled for October 3.
- Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium hosts; digital tickets, no counters.
- India also plays Panama, Uruguay in friendly matches.
India vs Brazil Tickets: The wait is over for Indian football fans as tickets for the much-anticipated India vs Brazil friendly have seen a massive response. The lower-priced tickets sold out rapidly after sales opened, with the October 3 clash in Kolkata attracting huge demand.
India will face five-time world champions Brazil at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, on October 3. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST.
The Brazil fixture will be a historic occasion, with the five-time world champions set to play their first senior men's international match in India.
India vs Brazil Tickets: Lower-Priced Seats Sell Out
Ticket sales opened through District at 4 PM IST on September 2. The response was immediate, with most non-premium tickets priced between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000 reportedly selling out within around 20 minutes.
Other reports said the lower-priced categories were sold out within an hour, highlighting the enormous demand for the historic fixture in Kolkata.
Ticket prices range from ₹999 to ₹15,000, depending on the stand and category. Fans should check the live District listing because availability can change.
India vs Brazil Ticket Price List
A1 Left Gold: ₹4,500
A1 Right Gold: ₹4,500
A2 Left: ₹9,000
A2 Right: ₹9,000
A3 Left: ₹7,000
A3 Right: ₹7,000
B1 Gold: ₹2,500
B2: ₹6,000
B3: ₹4,500
C1 Left Gold: ₹3,500
C1 Right Gold: ₹3,500
C2 Left: ₹7,000
C2 Right: ₹7,000
C3 Left: ₹6,000
C3 Right: ₹6,000
D1 Gold: ₹2,500
D2: ₹6,000
D3: ₹4,500
VIP Left: ₹15,000
VIP Right: ₹15,000
A1 Left Silver: ₹3,500
A1 Right Silver: ₹3,500
B1 Silver: ₹999–₹1,500
C1 Left Silver: ₹2,000
C1 Right Silver: ₹2,000
D1 Silver: ₹999–₹1,500
How To Book India vs Brazil Tickets Online
Fans can check ticket availability through the District app or website.
1. Open the District app or website.
2. Search for India vs Brazil.
Select the October 3 fixture at Salt Lake Stadium.
3. hoose the available stand and seats.
4. Select the number of tickets.
5. the payment.
6. Save the digital ticket or booking confirmation.
There are no planned counter sales for the Brazil match, with tickets being issued digitally.
India vs Brazil Match Details
Date: October 3, 2026
Time: 7 PM IST
Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
Match: India vs Brazil
Ticket Platform: District
Ticket Price: ₹999 to ₹15,000
India will also face Panama on September 26 in Bengaluru and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6 in Kolkata as part of the international friendly window.
Frequently Asked Questions
When and where will the India vs Brazil football match take place?
How can I purchase tickets for the India vs Brazil match?
Tickets can be purchased online through the District app or website. There are no planned counter sales for this match, as tickets are issued digitally.
What is the price range for tickets to the India vs Brazil match?
Ticket prices range from ₹999 to ₹15,000, depending on the stand and category. Lower-priced tickets reportedly sold out rapidly within minutes or an hour of sales opening.
What makes the India vs Brazil match significant?
This match is a historic occasion as it marks the first senior men's international game played in India by the five-time world champions, Brazil.