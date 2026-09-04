India vs Brazil Tickets: Check Price List, Booking Details For October 3 Friendly

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lower-priced India vs Brazil tickets sold out quickly.

Historic India-Brazil football match scheduled for October 3.

Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium hosts; digital tickets, no counters.

India also plays Panama, Uruguay in friendly matches.

India vs Brazil Tickets: The wait is over for Indian football fans as tickets for the much-anticipated India vs Brazil friendly have seen a massive response. The lower-priced tickets sold out rapidly after sales opened, with the October 3 clash in Kolkata attracting huge demand.

India will face five-time world champions Brazil at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, on October 3. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST.

The Brazil fixture will be a historic occasion, with the five-time world champions set to play their first senior men's international match in India.

India vs Brazil Tickets: Lower-Priced Seats Sell Out

Ticket sales opened through District at 4 PM IST on September 2. The response was immediate, with most non-premium tickets priced between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000 reportedly selling out within around 20 minutes.

Other reports said the lower-priced categories were sold out within an hour, highlighting the enormous demand for the historic fixture in Kolkata.

Ticket prices range from ₹999 to ₹15,000, depending on the stand and category. Fans should check the live District listing because availability can change.

India vs Brazil Ticket Price List

A1 Left Gold: ₹4,500

A1 Right Gold: ₹4,500

A2 Left: ₹9,000

A2 Right: ₹9,000

A3 Left: ₹7,000

A3 Right: ₹7,000

B1 Gold: ₹2,500

B2: ₹6,000

B3: ₹4,500

C1 Left Gold: ₹3,500

C1 Right Gold: ₹3,500

C2 Left: ₹7,000

C2 Right: ₹7,000

C3 Left: ₹6,000

C3 Right: ₹6,000

D1 Gold: ₹2,500

D2: ₹6,000

D3: ₹4,500

VIP Left: ₹15,000

VIP Right: ₹15,000

A1 Left Silver: ₹3,500

A1 Right Silver: ₹3,500

B1 Silver: ₹999–₹1,500

C1 Left Silver: ₹2,000

C1 Right Silver: ₹2,000

D1 Silver: ₹999–₹1,500

How To Book India vs Brazil Tickets Online

Fans can check ticket availability through the District app or website.

1. Open the District app or website.

2. Search for India vs Brazil.

Select the October 3 fixture at Salt Lake Stadium.

3. hoose the available stand and seats.

4. Select the number of tickets.

5. the payment.

6. Save the digital ticket or booking confirmation.

There are no planned counter sales for the Brazil match, with tickets being issued digitally.

India vs Brazil Match Details

Date: October 3, 2026

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

Match: India vs Brazil

Ticket Platform: District

Ticket Price: ₹999 to ₹15,000

India will also face Panama on September 26 in Bengaluru and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6 in Kolkata as part of the international friendly window.