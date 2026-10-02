Marquinhos Hails India’s Passion For Brazil Ahead Of Historic Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brazil's Marquinhos calls India friendly a golden opportunity.

Emphasizes no friendly match, respecting India's challenge.

Acknowledges India's progress, Gurpreet's 90th international game.

Kolkata: Brazil star centre-back Marquinhos is well aware of the Selecao's huge following in India and described their FIFA international friendly against the Blue Tigers a “golden opportunity” to gain valuable experience before embarking on a new cycle.

The five-time world champions face India, ranked 138th in the world, in a much-anticipated friendly here on Saturday.

Yet to win the global showpiece since 2002, Brazil are looking to rebuild after their disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign.

They were eliminated by Norway in the pre-quarterfinals, while India will be seeking to test themselves against one of the most decorated teams in international football.

“It’s a great opportunity to come here to a country like India. It’s a great opportunity for us to play a great game and, of course, to win,” said Marquinhos, a Copa America winner and Olympic gold medallist with Brazil, on the eve of the match.

“I’ve been part of the team for so long, but also for the new players, it’s so important to receive this welcome, whether in training or in the game. It’s a great motivation for the team to do well and to make sure Brazil stays at the top after the World Cup.

“It’s a golden opportunity to be in India, with so much support. It’s a very big motivation. Outside Brazil, India is probably one of the countries where there is the biggest support and fan base for the entire squad. So, it’s a pleasure for all of us to be here,” he added.

India played six matches in 2026, recording one win, two draws and three defeats. They drew 1-1 against Panama and Tajikistan, beat Hong Kong 2-1, and suffered defeats against Tajikistan (1-3), Zimbabwe (0-1) and Jamaica (0-2).

The UEFA Champions League winning PSG defender said Brazil have been closely following the Indian team and noted the significance of the occasion for captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who is set to make his 90th international appearance.

“India have played around six matches this year. Every match, even without a victory, has its own history and important moments. Brazil has been analysing the Indian team very well, of course, to get the best result in the game.”

“This is the 90th game for their goalie Gurpreet, which is extremely impressive. I don’t really think I need to give the Indian squad any advice. They are extremely professional. This is a shared lifelong dream for the Indian and Brazilian teams. Eventually, both have the same thinking."

The 32-year-old also spoke about the extraordinary excitement surrounding Brazil's first visit to India and said the players would seek to channel the reception positively.

“I think we have to use this pressure as motivation. We have to use it as an impulse for our game tomorrow. With all of this affection and all of this warmth that we receive, we have to turn it into a supercharger for us.”

Rebuilding phase

Brazil are using the India match as part of their preparations for a new cycle following their World Cup disappointment, but Marquinhos said the squad does not want to dwell on the past.

“After the World Cup, we want to focus on what is happening now and what lies ahead. We will use opportunities like this match to prepare and be at our best for all the future events.

“It’s not about always focusing on what happened before, but about how we can organise ourselves now and improve. In this new cycle, we want to restore confidence, win games and, hopefully, win tomorrow.

“We want to continue to win, restore confidence, work alongside the head coach and think long-term. We’re not really focused on what happened in the past," he noted.

Marquinhos also echoed coach Carlo Ancelotti's view that Brazil do not regard any match as a mere "friendly".

“I agree with the coach that there is absolutely no friendly match for Brazil. Every game is a big opportunity to display Brazil’s amazing skills.

“I look forward to every match as if it were my first or my last. For the Brazilian team, we carry a big legacy and a big responsibility within our jersey."

He said showing the right attitude on the field was an important aspect of top level football.

“Football is extremely competitive. You can’t always win, and that’s part of it. There are other great teams playing against us, and sometimes frustration will come. But we always have to fight forward with character and charisma. Representing Brazil has been a dream since childhood, and I’m so proud to wear the Brazilian jersey.

“Preparation is part of the path forward. A game like this, where we have a lot of new players, can bring great momentum to the entire squad. There is a lot of enthusiasm and sharing between all of these players, and that creates great synergy within the team," he concluded.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)