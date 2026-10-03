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English NewsSportsFootballIndia vs Brazil Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

India vs Brazil Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

India take on Brazil in a landmark football friendly in Kolkata. Here’s what fans need to know about the big match, including the timing and viewing options.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India faces Brazil in historic international friendly in Kolkata.
  • Brazil features star-studded attack; match live on SonyLIV.
  • India, #138, challenges #5 Brazil; Uruguay match follows.

India vs Brazil: Football fans in India are set for a major night as the Blue Tigers will face Brazil in a landmark international friendly at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. The high-profile contest has generated huge interest, with the five-time world champions making their first appearance on Indian soil. It will also mark the first senior men’s international meeting between India and Brazil, adding another significant chapter to the Blue Tigers’ football history.

India vs Brazil: Match Date & Time

The much-anticipated India vs Brazil friendly is scheduled to begin today, October 3, at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans unable to attend the match in Kolkata can follow the action through live coverage from home.

India vs Brazil Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

India vs Brazil football match will be available for live streaming on SonyLIV.

Also Check || WATCH: Virat Kohli Golden Duck! Jayden Seales Cleans Up India Star's Middle Stump

Television viewers can catch the fixture on Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Brazil Arrive With Star-Studded Attack

Brazil will bring plenty of attacking quality to Kolkata, with Vinicius Junior among the headline names after finding the net in the team’s win in Brisbane.

Endrick, Rayan, Estevao Willian, Pedro and Samuel Lino are also part of the Brazilian attacking options.

However, Raphinha will not feature after experiencing an issue with his thigh during Brazil’s opening match of the international break.

Ranked No. 5 in the world, Brazil represent the highest-ranked opponent India have faced since FIFA’s ranking system began in 1992. India currently sit at No. 138.

India Prepare For Another Major Test

India enter the fixture after earning a 1-1 draw against world No. 44 Panama in Bengaluru last week.

The Brazil game provides another opportunity for the Blue Tigers to measure themselves against elite opposition.

The challenge does not end there, with India also scheduled to face two-time world champions Uruguay at the same Kolkata venue on October 6.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main event discussed in the article?

The article discusses a landmark international friendly football match between India and Brazil, scheduled to take place in Kolkata.

When and where will the India vs Brazil football match be held?

The match is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 PM IST. It will be played at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium).

How can fans watch the India vs Brazil football friendly?

Fans can stream the match live on SonyLIV. Television viewers can catch the fixture on Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Which notable players are part of Brazil's squad for the match?

Brazil's star-studded attack includes Vinicius Junior, Endrick, and Pedro. However, Raphinha will not feature due to a thigh issue.

What makes this match significant for Indian football?

This marks the first senior men's international meeting between India and Brazil. Brazil is also the highest-ranked opponent India has faced since 1992.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 04:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA Raphinha Vinicius Jr India Vs Brazil
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