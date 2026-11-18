Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India defeated Pakistan 2-1 in SAFF Championship final.

Players exchanged handshakes and high-fives post-match.

Teams honored each other with mutual guards of honour.

Interactions contrasted typical strained India-Pakistan sporting rivalry.

The result of the SAFF Championship 2026 final was decided on the football pitch, but some of the most memorable moments came after the match. India's 2-1 victory over Pakistan in Dhaka was followed by a series of gestures between the two teams, with players acknowledging their opponents despite the disappointment of a final defeat.

The post-match scenes at the National Stadium on Tuesday, November 17, offered a different picture of the India-Pakistan sporting rivalry. Players exchanged handshakes and high-fives, while both teams paid tribute to each other through guards of honour during the medal ceremony.

For Pakistan, the defeat meant missing out on the championship title. India's players, meanwhile, had every reason to celebrate their victory, but the celebrations were accompanied by moments of respect for the beaten finalists.

WATCH: Indian Players Console Pakistan Players After SAFF Final

BEAUTIFUL GESTURE BY INDIAN FOOTBALL PLAYERS. 😍 After the match, indian football players came & met with Pakistan players. Dream for Indian cricket team. 🙋 https://t.co/RgfwAtJu9Z — Qamar. (@Qamar5618) November 18, 2026

India And Pakistan Players Exchange Guards Of Honour After SAFF Final

One of the standout moments came during the presentation ceremony. As Pakistan's players made their way to collect their runners-up medals, the Indian team formed a guard of honour to acknowledge their opponents.

The gesture was returned when Pakistan's footballers subsequently lined up to applaud the Indian team following their title-winning performance. The exchange became a notable moment of the evening, with players from both sides also sharing handshakes and high-fives.

The scenes provided a reminder that fierce competition during a match does not have to prevent opponents from recognising each other's efforts afterwards. Despite the result, the two teams displayed mutual respect during the closing moments of the tournament.

A Different Picture Of India-Pakistan Sporting Rivalry

The scenes in Dhaka also stood out against the backdrop of strained sporting interactions between India and Pakistan, particularly in cricket, where customary post-match handshakes have often been absent.

Football offered a contrasting moment, with players from both countries acknowledging each other after a fiercely contested final. The gestures were not part of the match itself but came after the result had been decided, making the exchange particularly noteworthy.

India eventually walked away with the championship after beating Pakistan 2-1. However, the post-match interaction between the two teams provided another talking point from the final, showing how sporting respect can exist even between longstanding rivals.