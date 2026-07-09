Double Injury Blow For India! Two Key Stars Ruled Out Of England T20I Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana ruled out of T20I series.

Both sustained hamstring injuries during the third T20I.

BCCI confirmed setback; India faces tough challenge in series.

Harshit Rana Varun Chakaravarthy Injured: India's hopes of mounting a comeback in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England have suffered a big setback, with Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana ruled out of the remainder of the tour due to hamstring injuries. The duo picked up their injuries during the third T20I at Trent Bridge, further depleting the Men in Blue's resources at a time when the visitors are fighting to stay alive in the series. The development was confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) via an official medical update ahead of the final two matches.

BCCI Confirms Injury Setback

🚨 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 🚨



Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy sustained hamstring injuries in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. The BCCI Medical Team has assessed them and ruled them out of the 4th and 5th T20Is.#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND July 9, 2026

The BCCI released a statement confirming that both players will miss the fourth and fifth T20Is after medical assessment.

“Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy sustained hamstring injuries in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. The BCCI Medical Team has assessed them and ruled them out of the 4th and 5th T20Is.”

Also Check: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Weakness Exposed? Ex-India Star Reveals How Bowlers Will Target Teen Sensation

For Harshit Rana, it marks another frustrating interruption in what has been an injury-hit year.

The fast bowler had already missed India's T20 World Cup campaign after undergoing knee surgery and was unavailable for the entire IPL season before making his return during the Ireland series.

India Face Tough Task Without Key Duo

These injuries leave India without one of their frontline spin options and a key pace-bowling all-rounder as they attempt to recover from a 2-0 deficit in the series.

With only two matches remaining, Shreyas Iyer's side must now cope without two experienced bowlers while trying to avoid a series defeat against a confident England outfit.

For the third T20I, Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar have been added to the playing XI as somewhat like-for-like replacements.