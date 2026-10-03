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English NewsSportsFootballIndia Fight Hard, But Brazil Cruise Past Blue Tigers 4-0

India Fight Hard, But Brazil Cruise Past Blue Tigers 4-0

India suffered defeat against Brazil in Kolkata, but the hosts showed attacking intent and resilience before the visitors extended their advantage in the second half.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 09:33 PM (IST)

India vs Brazil:India came up against a formidable Brazil side in Kolkata, and while the visitors eventually established a commanding advantage, the hosts continued to compete with determination. The result did not go India’s way, but their willingness to take the game to one of football’s biggest names offered positives from the encounter. Brazil, however, had the quality to make their opportunities count and entered the break two goals ahead.

Estevao Makes His Mark Before Half-Time

The opening goal came after Estevao created room on the right before cutting inside and unleashing a fierce effort with his left foot.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu managed to get a hand to the strike, but the power on the shot carried it into the net.

India attempted to respond and had moments of attacking intent of their own.

Read More: IND vs WI 3rd ODI: KL Rahul's Ton, Rohit Sharma's 92 Rescue India After Gill, Kohli Collapse  

The hosts managed to create openings and test Brazil sporadically, but none of those opportunities translated into a breakthrough.

Brazil then struck again shortly before the interval. Estevao was involved once more, this time turning creator as he threaded a well-weighted ball into the area. Pedro took advantage of the opening and finished to make it 2-0.

India Keep Pushing, Brazil Add Another

Despite trailing, India did not simply sit back. There were glimpses of attacking promise, with the hosts producing runs and attempts on goal, including efforts that tested the Brazilian defence.

However, they were unable to find the finish required to change the momentum.

Brazil returned from the interval with renewed attacking intent and quickly added another goal.

Samuel Lino found the net from distance just minutes into the second half, beating India’s replacement goalkeeper to further extend Brazil’s advantage.

The scoreline reflected Brazil’s clinical finishing, but India’s approach remained positive against a vastly experienced opponent.

The hosts continued searching for openings and got a fourth with the last kick of the game, as Lino secured a brace, his first two goals for Brazil.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 09:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Football FIFA Vinicius Jr India Vs Brazil
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