IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: This Mistake Landed Hashmatullah Shahidi In ICC Trouble

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Afghanistan captain Shahidi scored maiden ODI century against India.

ICC reprimanded him for repeatedly running on protected pitch area.

Shahidi accepted the sanction without formal ICC hearing.

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI Controversy: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi experienced a mixed day in Chennai during the third ODI against India. While the left-hander produced a memorable century to anchor his side's innings, his efforts were overshadowed by a disciplinary breach that resulted in an ICC sanction after the match. Shahidi's innings was a classic example of his patient and composed batting approach. Under pressure against a strong Indian bowling attack, he held the Afghanistan innings together and reached a significant personal milestone by registering his maiden ODI hundred against India.

However, the Afghanistan skipper's celebrations were later dampened by action from the International Cricket Council.

Century Milestone Followed By ICC Reprimand

Following the conclusion of the match, the ICC confirmed that Shahidi had been officially reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct.

The offence related to repeatedly running on the protected area of the pitch while batting. During Afghanistan's innings, on-field umpires warned Shahidi multiple times about entering the danger area. Despite those cautions, the batsman continued to infringe, leading to further action.

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An official warning was eventually issued during the 31st over. The repeated breaches not only attracted disciplinary attention but also resulted in a five-run penalty being awarded against Afghanistan during the contest.

The protected area of the pitch is closely monitored in international cricket, with players expected to avoid running through it in order to prevent damage that could affect playing conditions.

One Demerit Point Added To Record

The ICC's decision means Shahidi has received an official reprimand along with one demerit point on his disciplinary record.

That said, since this is his first offence within the current 24-month monitoring period. Shahidi accepted responsibility for the breach and agreed to the sanction proposed by match referee Ranjan Madugalle, meaning no formal hearing was required.

For now, Shahidi will take pride in his landmark century, but the incident serves as a reminder that even small on-field mistakes can have consequences under the ICC's strict regulations.

As for the match, the captain's knock guided Afghanistan to 218 runs as they were bowled out. India fired back with a century from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and 79 from Rohit Sharma, chasing the target in 28.4 overs with 9 wickets in hand.