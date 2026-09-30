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English NewsSportsFootballHow To Watch Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Match Live In India

How To Watch Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Match Live In India

Lionel Messi is set for his Argentina farewell against Benin in a few days. Here’s everything Indian fans need to know about the date, timing and live streaming.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 02:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Messi's final Argentina match scheduled for October 7 in India.
  • Indian fans can livestream farewell match on ZEE5.
  • His career includes Copa America titles, Finalissima, and 2022 World Cup.

Messi Farewell Match Livestreaming: Lionel Messi is preparing for an emotional farewell with Argentina as the three-time world champions get set to face Benin at Buenos Aires’ Estadio Monumental on October 6, 2026. For fans who have followed Messi’s extraordinary journey with the Albiceleste, the fixture will mark the closing chapter of a career filled with heartbreak, redemption and historic triumphs. The match will take place in Argentina, meaning supporters in India will have to tune in during the early hours of October 7.

Where Can You Watch Messi’s Farewell In India?

Indian fans will be able to watch Lionel Messi’s final Argentina match on ZEE5 via live stream.

The fixture is scheduled to take place on October 6 in Buenos Aires at 20:00 UTC, which translates to 4:30 AM IST.

Read More: India Closes In On Another Asian Games Gold! Lovlina Borgohain Storms Into Final After Stunning Comeback

The farewell will be staged at the iconic Estadio Monumental, giving Argentine supporters the opportunity to bid goodbye to arguably the greatest players in the sport's history.

A Glorious Final Chapter With Argentina

Messi’s international career has been a remarkable journey.

He experienced painful defeats in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final as well as the 2015 and 2016 Copa America and Copa America Centenario finals before finally ending Argentina’s long wait for a major senior trophy.

The breakthrough came at the 2021 Copa America, followed by the 2022 Finalissima and the crowning achievement of his career, lifting the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later that year.

Messi added another Copa America title in 2024, further cementing his legacy with Argentina.

Despite suffering another World Cup final defeat in 2026, his individual campaign was remarkable, and unheard of for a 39-year-old, as he went toe-to-toe with younger stars like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Now, Leo is preparing to pull on the famous sky-blue and white shirt for one final time. 

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will Lionel Messi's farewell match take place?

Lionel Messi's farewell match is scheduled for October 6, 2026, at Buenos Aires' Estadio Monumental. Argentina will face Benin in this emotional fixture.

How can fans in India watch Messi's final Argentina match?

Indian fans can watch Lionel Messi's final Argentina match on ZEE5 via live stream. The broadcast will be available in the early hours of October 7.

What time will Messi's farewell match be in India?

The match is scheduled for 20:00 UTC on October 6. This translates to 4:30 AM IST on October 7 for supporters in India.

Which opponent will Argentina play in Messi's farewell match?

Argentina will play against Benin in Lionel Messi's farewell match. This historic game will be held at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Messi Retirement Messi Farewell Match
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