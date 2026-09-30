How To Watch Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Match Live In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Messi's final Argentina match scheduled for October 7 in India.

Indian fans can livestream farewell match on ZEE5.

His career includes Copa America titles, Finalissima, and 2022 World Cup.

Messi Farewell Match Livestreaming: Lionel Messi is preparing for an emotional farewell with Argentina as the three-time world champions get set to face Benin at Buenos Aires’ Estadio Monumental on October 6, 2026. For fans who have followed Messi’s extraordinary journey with the Albiceleste, the fixture will mark the closing chapter of a career filled with heartbreak, redemption and historic triumphs. The match will take place in Argentina, meaning supporters in India will have to tune in during the early hours of October 7.

Where Can You Watch Messi’s Farewell In India?

Indian fans will be able to watch Lionel Messi’s final Argentina match on ZEE5 via live stream.

The fixture is scheduled to take place on October 6 in Buenos Aires at 20:00 UTC, which translates to 4:30 AM IST.

Read More: India Closes In On Another Asian Games Gold! Lovlina Borgohain Storms Into Final After Stunning Comeback

The farewell will be staged at the iconic Estadio Monumental, giving Argentine supporters the opportunity to bid goodbye to arguably the greatest players in the sport's history.

A Glorious Final Chapter With Argentina

Messi’s international career has been a remarkable journey.

He experienced painful defeats in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final as well as the 2015 and 2016 Copa America and Copa America Centenario finals before finally ending Argentina’s long wait for a major senior trophy.

The breakthrough came at the 2021 Copa America, followed by the 2022 Finalissima and the crowning achievement of his career, lifting the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later that year.

Messi added another Copa America title in 2024, further cementing his legacy with Argentina.

Despite suffering another World Cup final defeat in 2026, his individual campaign was remarkable, and unheard of for a 39-year-old, as he went toe-to-toe with younger stars like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Now, Leo is preparing to pull on the famous sky-blue and white shirt for one final time.