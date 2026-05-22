How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming In India

FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on June 11, 2026, and football fans across the country are facing a unique and fast-evolving situation regarding how to watch the action live.

FIFA World Cup 2026 India Streaming: Frequently Asked Questions

Which official app or website is live streaming FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

As of late May 2026, no official domestic streaming or television partner has been finalized for India. Major networks like JioStar (Reliance/Disney) and Sony have been locked in a commercial standoff with FIFA over rights fees.

What is the backup plan if a local Indian broadcaster isn't signed in time?

If commercial negotiations completely collapse before opening night, FIFA is expected to make all 104 matches available to Indian fans via its in-house, direct-to-consumer digital platform, FIFA+. This app can be streamed on smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Will FIFA World Cup 2026 matches be available for free on Doordarshan (DD Sports)?

No. Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati officially informed Delhi High Court that it is not responsible for acquiring the telecast rights for FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament. Fans looking for a free-to-air terrestrial television option will have to look elsewhere.

Can I watch FIFA World Cup 2026 live on YouTube in India?

Yes and no. FIFA recently announced a global partnership allowing rights-holding broadcasters to stream the first 10 minutes of every match free on YouTube, along with select full games. However, because these YouTube streams are geo-restricted by region, you will only be able to access them if a domestic Indian broadcaster secures the rights and participates in the program.

Why is there a delay in securing an Indian broadcast partner this time?

The standoff is purely financial and logistical. FIFA originally asked for $100 million for the Indian market, later dropping their expectations to around $35 million. Local networks, heavily invested in cricket rights, have countered with lower offers (such as Jio's $20 million bid), which FIFA rejected. Because the tournament is being hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the vast majority of matches will broadcast in India between past midnight and early morning (12:30 AM to 6:30 AM IST), making it highly difficult for broadcasters to recover their investments through traditional prime-time advertising.

At what times will FIFA World Cup 2026 matches start in India?

Due to the North American time zones, Indian viewers will need to prepare for late nights and early mornings. Standard group-stage kickoff slots will translate to 9:30 PM, 12:30 AM, 3:30 AM, and 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).