WATCH: Horror On Football Pitch! England Star Knocked Down By Heavy Roller In Thailand

In one of the most bizarre and terrifying incidents seen on a football pitch in recent memory, former England winger Andros Townsend narrowly escaped severe injury after being knocked down and partially run over by a heavy pitch roller during a halftime warm-up in Thailand.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, and Newcastle United star was warming up on the sidelines during PT Prachuap's clash against Pattani FC when the heavy groundskeeping machinery approached. Caught off guard, Townsend was knocked to the turf, with his left leg becoming briefly trapped beneath the massive rolling cylinder.

Distressed teammates and technical staff immediately rushed to the scene to intervene, signaling the operator to halt the machinery and helping free the veteran winger. The shocking moment left spectators and officials in disbelief, fearing the worst given the immense weight of the stadium equipment.

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Former England star Andros Townsend is knocked to the ground and partially run over by a heavy pitch roller during a halftime warm-up in Thailand.



The former Tottenham winger's left leg becomes trapped beneath the machine before teammates rush over to help. Somehow, Townsend… pic.twitter.com/4oWaPGSMp1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 26, 2026

Miraculous Recovery and On-Field Return

Remarkably, despite the terrifying nature of the mishap, Townsend avoided any structural damage or serious physical injury.

Demonstrating remarkable resilience, the 33-year-old picked himself up, dusted off the shock, and continued his warm-up routines alongside his teammates.

To cap off the extraordinary afternoon, Townsend was cleared to play and was introduced off the substitutes' bench in the second half. His presence provided a boost for PT Prachuap, who went on to secure a comfortable 3-0 victory over Pattani.

Townsend Shrugs Off Scare

Addressing the alarming incident after the match, Townsend maintained a lighthearted and determined attitude regarding his miraculous escape.

"A roller's definitely not going to stop me from continuing, that's for sure. So I was able to carry on," Townsend said with a smile.