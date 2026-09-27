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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Horror On Football Pitch! England Star Knocked Down By Heavy Roller In Thailand

WATCH: Horror On Football Pitch! England Star Knocked Down By Heavy Roller In Thailand

Demonstrating remarkable resilience, the 33-year-old picked himself up, dusted off the shock, and continued his warm-up routines alongside his teammates.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 27 Sep 2026 04:11 PM (IST)

In one of the most bizarre and terrifying incidents seen on a football pitch in recent memory, former England winger Andros Townsend narrowly escaped severe injury after being knocked down and partially run over by a heavy pitch roller during a halftime warm-up in Thailand.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, and Newcastle United star was warming up on the sidelines during PT Prachuap's clash against Pattani FC when the heavy groundskeeping machinery approached. Caught off guard, Townsend was knocked to the turf, with his left leg becoming briefly trapped beneath the massive rolling cylinder.

Distressed teammates and technical staff immediately rushed to the scene to intervene, signaling the operator to halt the machinery and helping free the veteran winger. The shocking moment left spectators and officials in disbelief, fearing the worst given the immense weight of the stadium equipment.

WATCH VIDEO

Miraculous Recovery and On-Field Return

Remarkably, despite the terrifying nature of the mishap, Townsend avoided any structural damage or serious physical injury.

Demonstrating remarkable resilience, the 33-year-old picked himself up, dusted off the shock, and continued his warm-up routines alongside his teammates.

To cap off the extraordinary afternoon, Townsend was cleared to play and was introduced off the substitutes' bench in the second half. His presence provided a boost for PT Prachuap, who went on to secure a comfortable 3-0 victory over Pattani.

Townsend Shrugs Off Scare

Addressing the alarming incident after the match, Townsend maintained a lighthearted and determined attitude regarding his miraculous escape.

"A roller's definitely not going to stop me from continuing, that's for sure. So I was able to carry on," Townsend said with a smile.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Sep 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Football News Thailand Andros Townsend
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