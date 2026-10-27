Harry Kane Wins Ballon d'Or! Check Mbappe And Messi's Rankings

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane has officially won the prestigious Men’s Ballon d’Or, earning the ultimate individual accolade in world football. The England captain delivered an extraordinary campaign, outscoring rivals across Europe with remarkable consistency and proving indispensable for both club and country.

Kylian Mbappé finished 2nd and Lionel Messi finished 5th in the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Top 5 Ballon d'Or 2026 Rankings

1. Harry Kane - Bayern Munich / England

2. Kylian Mbappé - Real Madrid / France

3. Lamine Yamal - Barcelona / Spain

4. Rodri - Barcelona / Spain

5. Lionel Messi - Inter Miami / Argentina

Kane is now the first English player to win Ballon d’Or award since Michael Owen in 2001. The Bayern Munich striker enjoyed a remarkable 2025-26 campaign, winning two trophies with the German club before leading England to their best FIFA World Cup finish in six decades.

Lamine Yamal continues his dominance

Lamine Yamal continued his dominance among young footballers by securing the Men's Kopa Trophy for the third consecutive year.

The Barcelona and Spain star was recognised as the best young player at the ceremony. His Barcelona teammate and fellow Spaniard Vicky Lopez claimed the Women's Kopa Trophy. In the club categories, Paris Saint-Germain were honoured as Men's Club of the Year, while Barcelona received the Women's Club of the Year award.

Winners of every award presented at the Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony:

Men's Ballon d'Or: Harry Kane

Women's Ballon d'Or: Alexia Putellas

Men's Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal

Women's Kopa Trophy: Vicky Lopez

Men's Yashin Trophy: Unai Simon

Women's Yashin Trophy: Cata Coll

Men's Coach of the Year: Luis de la Fuente

Women's Coach of the Year: Pere Romeu

Men's Club of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain

Women's Club of the Year: FC Barcelona

Men's Gerd Muller Trophy: Harry Kane

Women's Gerd Muller Trophy: Charlyn Corral

Socrates Award: Bukayo Saka

A Well-Deserved Milestone for Kane

Kane's recognition marks the culmination of years of elite performance at the pinnacle of European football. Having transitioned seamlessly to German football while continuing his leadership role with the English national team, the striker demonstrated exceptional tactical versatility - dropping deep to construct attacks while remaining lethal inside the penalty area.

By securing the trophy, Kane becomes one of the few English players in history to claim football’s highest individual honour, cementing his legacy among the game's greatest strikers.