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English NewsSportsFootballHaaland Stays True To Character With One-Word Reply To Girlfriend

Haaland Stays True To Character With One-Word Reply To Girlfriend

Erling Haaland stayed hilariously true to character after replying with a simple "nice" to his girlfriend Isabella’s heartfelt birthday post for him.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
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  • Yacht celebration featured friends, food spreads, and Viking helmet.

Erling Haaland has once again proven that whether he is on the football pitch or scrolling through social media, his straight-to-the-point, hilariously deadpan persona never slips. Following a high-stakes summer leading Norway to the World Cup quarter-finals, the Manchester City striker took some well-deserved time off to celebrate his 26th birthday aboard a private yacht.

However, it was not just his luxurious celebration that caught the world's attention, but a short and classic one-word comment left under his girlfriend's romantic tribute.

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Viral Interaction On Social Media

To mark his special day, Haaland’s long-time partner, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, posted a rare public tribute on Instagram featuring romantic photos of the couple smiling together during their yacht getaway. Captioning the picture with a sweet and simple message "Happy birthday my love" she invited fans into a glimpse of their typically low-key personal life.

While thousands of followers left long, emotional birthday wishes, the superstar forward kept his response as efficient as his goal-scoring ability. Haaland simply commented a single word: "nice". The nonchalant reply instantly went viral, sparking endless humor among fans who praised the striker for refusing to break character even for his own partner.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isabel Haugseng Johansen (@isabellaa)

Celebrating A Birthday Aboard A Luxury Yacht

The playful comment was part of a larger celebration as Haaland, Johansen, and a close circle of family and friends enjoyed a sun-soaked trip. Photos and videos shared from the day showed the group taking full advantage of the maritime setting:

Relaxed Atmosphere: Guests enjoyed a laid-back afternoon on deck, complete with an expansive food spread featuring high-quality meats, cheeses, fresh fruits, and a mini-golf setup right on the yacht deck.

Viking Spirit: Embracing his roots, Haaland posted a playful image of himself wearing a Viking helmet on the yacht, captioning his own post with "26 years. Nice!

Low-Key Romance Built Over Time

Despite Haaland being one of the most recognizable global sports stars, he and Johansen have consistently protected their private life from the media spotlight. Their relationship traces back to their childhood days at Bryne FK in Norway, where both played in the youth soccer ranks. The couple eventually began dating around 2021 and welcomed their first child together in late 2024.

Haaland has occasionally shared candid details about their grounded lifestyle away from elite football mentioning that they enjoy cooking simple dinners at home, playing video games together, and ordering takeaway kebabs. This blunt "nice" comment serves as yet another charming reminder of how remarkably grounded the Norwegian sensation remains.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do Erling Haaland and Isabel Johansen maintain their private life?

They consistently protect their private life from media attention. Away from football, they enjoy simple activities like cooking, playing video games, and ordering takeaway kebabs.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 23 Jul 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Erling Haaland United Kingdom News Erling Haaland Girlfriend
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