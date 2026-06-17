Erling Haaland scored a crucial first-half brace, netting goals in the 29th and 43rd minutes. Leo Østigård also scored for Norway in the 76th minute.
Haaland Sparkles As Norway Crushes Iraq In Historic FIFA World Cup Return
Erling Haaland marked his World Cup debut in style on Tuesday, scoring his first two goals in the tournament and providing an assist as Norway cruised to a 4-1 win over Iraq.
Erling Haaland enjoyed a dream debut on the global stage, netting a crucial first-half brace to steer Norway toward a commanding 4-1 triumph over Iraq in their Group I opener at Boston Stadium on Tuesday.
The match carried immense historical weight for the Scandinavian nation, marking Norway's first appearance at a World Cup finals since their memorable run to the Round of 16 in France back in 1998 - a tournament that took place two years prior to the Manchester City forward's birth.
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Following an initially cautious start from both sides, the prolific striker broke the deadlock in the 29th minute. Capping off an expansive 14-pass sequence, David Møller Wolfe whipped a dangerous cross from the left flank, allowing a sliding Haaland to prod the ball past Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hassan at the far post.
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Iraq responded valiantly and hit back just ten minutes later. Striker Aymen Hussein climbed above the Norwegian defense to meet a perfectly placed delivery from Amir Al-Ammari, powering a commanding header past goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland to pull the Asian representatives level.
Match Timeline:
29' - Erling Haaland (Norway)
39' - Aymen Hussein (Iraq)
43' - Erling Haaland (Norway)
76' - Leo Østigård (Norway)
90+6' - Aymen Hussein (Iraq, Own Goal)
Capitalizing on Defensive Errors to Seal Points
The parity proved incredibly brief as Haaland's relentless high pressing forced a decisive blunder right before the intermission. Miscommunication between defender Zaid Tahseen and keeper Jalal Hassan resulted in an under-hit clearance that ricocheted directly off the chasing striker's knee and trickled into the empty net, pushing Haaland's international tally to 57 goals.
Norway established complete tactical control in the second half. Substitute defender Leo Østigård extended the advantage in the 76th minute, drifting unmarked into the penalty area during a corner kick to bullet a firm header past Hassan. Deep into stoppage time, a frantic defensive sequence saw Hussein inadvertently deflect the ball into his own net, completing a comprehensive opening victory for Ståle Solbakken's squad.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who were the main goal scorers for Norway in their match against Iraq?
What was the historical significance of this match for Norway?
This match marked Norway's first appearance at a World Cup finals since 1998. It was a commanding 4-1 triumph over Iraq in their Group I opener.
How did Erling Haaland score his goals against Iraq?
Haaland's first goal was a sliding finish from David Møller Wolfe's cross. His second came from a defensive blunder, ricocheting off his knee into the empty net.
Did Iraq manage to score against Norway?
Yes, Aymen Hussein scored for Iraq in the 39th minute, pulling them level temporarily. He also inadvertently scored an own goal for Norway in stoppage time.