Haaland Sparkles As Norway Crushes Iraq In Historic FIFA World Cup Return

Erling Haaland enjoyed a dream debut on the global stage, netting a crucial first-half brace to steer Norway toward a commanding 4-1 triumph over Iraq in their Group I opener at Boston Stadium on Tuesday.

The match carried immense historical weight for the Scandinavian nation, marking Norway's first appearance at a World Cup finals since their memorable run to the Round of 16 in France back in 1998 - a tournament that took place two years prior to the Manchester City forward's birth.

City Marksman Dictates Opening Exchanges

Following an initially cautious start from both sides, the prolific striker broke the deadlock in the 29th minute. Capping off an expansive 14-pass sequence, David Møller Wolfe whipped a dangerous cross from the left flank, allowing a sliding Haaland to prod the ball past Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hassan at the far post.

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Iraq responded valiantly and hit back just ten minutes later. Striker Aymen Hussein climbed above the Norwegian defense to meet a perfectly placed delivery from Amir Al-Ammari, powering a commanding header past goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland to pull the Asian representatives level.

Match Timeline:

29' - Erling Haaland (Norway)

39' - Aymen Hussein (Iraq)

43' - Erling Haaland (Norway)

76' - Leo Østigård (Norway)

90+6' - Aymen Hussein (Iraq, Own Goal)

Capitalizing on Defensive Errors to Seal Points

The parity proved incredibly brief as Haaland's relentless high pressing forced a decisive blunder right before the intermission. Miscommunication between defender Zaid Tahseen and keeper Jalal Hassan resulted in an under-hit clearance that ricocheted directly off the chasing striker's knee and trickled into the empty net, pushing Haaland's international tally to 57 goals.

Norway established complete tactical control in the second half. Substitute defender Leo Østigård extended the advantage in the 76th minute, drifting unmarked into the penalty area during a corner kick to bullet a firm header past Hassan. Deep into stoppage time, a frantic defensive sequence saw Hussein inadvertently deflect the ball into his own net, completing a comprehensive opening victory for Ståle Solbakken's squad.