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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Haaland Recreates Viral AI Restaurant Meme With MrBeast

WATCH: Haaland Recreates Viral AI Restaurant Meme With MrBeast

Erling Haaland teamed up with MrBeast to recreate a hilarious viral AI meme that made rounds on social media during FIFA World Cup 2026.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 07:46 AM (IST)

Haaland Recreates Viral Meme: Erling Haaland has taken one of the internet’s most recent viral memes and given it a hilarious real-life makeover, teaming up with YouTube icon MrBeast. The Norwegian Manchester City forward appeared alongside MrBeast, seated together at a table, apparently enjoying a meal before Haaland suddenly breaks into an exaggerated flinch. The clip quickly began attracting huge attention as the pair had recreated an AI-generated meme video that had gone viral during the FIFA World Cup.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

Haaland Recreates His Viral Reaction

Haaland's expression and movement closely resemble the reaction that made the original clip such a viral sensation online.

This time, however, there was no digital trickery involved. the striker himself performed the dramatic reaction for the skit.

MrBeast added to the joke with the caption:

“Scariest meal of my life @erling,”

Read More: India's Nail-Biting Win Over Japan Scripts Major T20I Record

Meme That Fooled Social Media

The original footage appeared to show Haaland sitting in a restaurant before suddenly noticing his reflection in a mirror and recoiling in apparent horror.

The clip looked convincing enough to deceive viewers when it first began circulating, with many assuming the Manchester City star had genuinely experienced the strange moment.

It was later revealed that the video had been manipulated using AI technology. 

That revelation turned the clip into another example of how easily AI-generated material can be mistaken for authentic footage, particularly when it involves a globally recognisable celebrity.

With MrBeast involved, the original meme has now come full circle. Instead of leaving the joke to the internet, Haaland actively joined in and recreated the exact reaction that had previously been attributed to a digitally altered version of himself.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Erling Haaland do with MrBeast?

Erling Haaland recreated a viral AI-generated meme with YouTube icon MrBeast. He appeared alongside MrBeast, exaggerating a flinch during what looked like a meal.

What was the original meme about?

The original AI-generated meme showed Haaland recoiling in horror after seeing his reflection in a mirror. It went viral during the FIFA World Cup.

Was the original viral video of Haaland real?

No, the original viral video was not real. It was later revealed to be an AI-generated clip, deceiving many viewers initially.

How was the recreated meme different from the original?

Unlike the original AI-generated clip, Haaland himself performed the dramatic reaction for the skit with MrBeast. There was no digital trickery involved this time.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 07:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manchester City Erling Haaland YouTube FIFA World Cup MrBeast
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