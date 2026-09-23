WATCH: Haaland Recreates Viral AI Restaurant Meme With MrBeast

Haaland Recreates Viral Meme: Erling Haaland has taken one of the internet’s most recent viral memes and given it a hilarious real-life makeover, teaming up with YouTube icon MrBeast. The Norwegian Manchester City forward appeared alongside MrBeast, seated together at a table, apparently enjoying a meal before Haaland suddenly breaks into an exaggerated flinch. The clip quickly began attracting huge attention as the pair had recreated an AI-generated meme video that had gone viral during the FIFA World Cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

Haaland Recreates His Viral Reaction

Haaland's expression and movement closely resemble the reaction that made the original clip such a viral sensation online.

This time, however, there was no digital trickery involved. the striker himself performed the dramatic reaction for the skit.

MrBeast added to the joke with the caption:

“Scariest meal of my life @erling,”

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Meme That Fooled Social Media

The original footage appeared to show Haaland sitting in a restaurant before suddenly noticing his reflection in a mirror and recoiling in apparent horror.

The clip looked convincing enough to deceive viewers when it first began circulating, with many assuming the Manchester City star had genuinely experienced the strange moment.

It was later revealed that the video had been manipulated using AI technology.

That revelation turned the clip into another example of how easily AI-generated material can be mistaken for authentic footage, particularly when it involves a globally recognisable celebrity.

With MrBeast involved, the original meme has now come full circle. Instead of leaving the joke to the internet, Haaland actively joined in and recreated the exact reaction that had previously been attributed to a digitally altered version of himself.