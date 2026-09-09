India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Haaland In Ugly Scuffle! Manchester City Star's Heated Altercation With Porto Midfielder

WATCH: Haaland In Ugly Scuffle! Manchester City Star's Heated Altercation With Porto Midfielder

Erling Haaland was involved in a heated clash with Porto’s Pablo Rosario after scoring his second goal as Manchester City secured a Champions League win.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 09:58 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Erling Haaland's brace secured Manchester City's Champions League win.
  • After his late goal, Haaland clashed with Porto's Rosario.
  • Heated confrontation earned both players yellow cards.

Haaland Fight UCL: Erling Haaland’s brace helped Manchester City secure victory in their UEFA Champions League opener, but the Norwegian forward was also involved in a heated exchange with Porto midfielder Pablo Rosario in the closing moments. The incident came shortly after Haaland struck his second goal in the 91st minute, effectively sealing City’s win. Rosario then appeared to bring down the striker with a late challenge, prompting an angry response from Haaland. What followed was a brief but intense confrontation, with the two players exchanging words and getting physical before teammates from both sides moved into the scene.

Haaland And Rosario Clash After Late Goal

Haaland had every reason to celebrate after adding another goal to his European tally, but the mood quickly changed when Rosario’s challenge brought him to the ground.

The Manchester City striker reacted immediately, and the disagreement escalated into a face-off between the pair.

Also Check: Ronaldo Missed, Messi Didn't! Argentina Icon Returns To Ballon d'Or Race, Portugal Star Snubbed

Several players from both teams were drawn into the incident as tensions rose close to full-time.

The referee stepped in before the situation could develop further and showed yellow cards to both Haaland and Rosario.

The confrontation added a dramatic edge to what had otherwise been an important opening-night victory for City.

Haaland Makes Impact At Both Ends Of The Drama

Haaland opened the second-half scoring after meeting a well-delivered cross from Enzo Fernandez and putting Manchester City ahead.

He then waited until stoppage time to complete his brace and put the result beyond Porto. His latest goals also moved him further up Manchester City’s all-time scoring charts, with Haaland now third on the club’s list of leading goalscorers.

However, the final minutes produced another talking point when the striker became involved in the clash with Rosario.

There was also unrest earlier in the contest, with another scuffle reportedly breaking out as players made their way towards the tunnel at half-time.

Despite the tense moments, Manchester City held on to secure the result and begin their European campaign with a win.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident involved Erling Haaland in the Champions League opener?

Erling Haaland was involved in a heated exchange and physical confrontation with Porto midfielder Pablo Rosario shortly after scoring his second goal.

Why did Erling Haaland and Pablo Rosario clash during the match?

The clash occurred after Rosario made a late challenge on Haaland, who had just scored his second goal in the 91st minute, prompting an angry reaction from the striker.

How did the referee handle the confrontation between Haaland and Rosario?

The referee intervened quickly and issued yellow cards to both Erling Haaland and Pablo Rosario to de-escalate the situation.

How did Erling Haaland perform in Manchester City's Champions League opener?

Erling Haaland scored two goals, including one in stoppage time, contributing significantly to Manchester City's victory. His goals also advanced him on the club's all-time scoring list.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 Sep 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Champions League Manchester City UEFA Erling Haaland
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Ronaldo Missed, Messi Didn't! Argentina Icon Returns To Ballon d'Or Race, Portugal Star Snubbed
Ronaldo Missed, Messi Didn't! Argentina Icon Returns To Ballon d'Or Race, Portugal Star Snubbed
Football
Real Madrid Survive Late Scare! Mbappe, Valverde Seal Champions League Win Over Inter
Real Madrid Survive Late Scare! Mbappe, Valverde Seal Champions League Win Over Inter
Football
Barcelona Eye Champions League Statement, Atletico Face Tough Liverpool Test
Barcelona Eye Champions League Statement, Atletico Face Tough Liverpool Test
Football
Lamine Yamal Runs Riot! Barcelona Thrash Valencia 5-0 To Keep Perfect La Liga Record
Lamine Yamal Runs Riot! Barcelona Thrash Valencia 5-0 To Keep Perfect La Liga Record
Advertisement

Videos

Eiffel Tower Strike: Paris Landmark Shut as Staff Protest Alleged Removal of Female Workers
Punjab Employees Protest: Temporary Staff Demand Permanent Jobs, Raise Allowance Issues
Punjab Sangrur Case: BJP, Congress Target Mann Govt Over Gulzar Singh Suicide, Demand Resignations
Railway Modernisation: Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Freight Corridor, Bullet Train & New Rail Projects
Punjab Sangrur Case: BJP Demands CM Bhagwant Mann’s Resignation Over Gulzar Singh Death
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget