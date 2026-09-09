WATCH: Haaland In Ugly Scuffle! Manchester City Star's Heated Altercation With Porto Midfielder

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Erling Haaland's brace secured Manchester City's Champions League win.

After his late goal, Haaland clashed with Porto's Rosario.

Heated confrontation earned both players yellow cards.

Haaland Fight UCL: Erling Haaland’s brace helped Manchester City secure victory in their UEFA Champions League opener, but the Norwegian forward was also involved in a heated exchange with Porto midfielder Pablo Rosario in the closing moments. The incident came shortly after Haaland struck his second goal in the 91st minute, effectively sealing City’s win. Rosario then appeared to bring down the striker with a late challenge, prompting an angry response from Haaland. What followed was a brief but intense confrontation, with the two players exchanging words and getting physical before teammates from both sides moved into the scene.

this entire fight between haaland and rosario was insane pic.twitter.com/Z2n10qngKH September 8, 2026

Haaland And Rosario Clash After Late Goal

Haaland had every reason to celebrate after adding another goal to his European tally, but the mood quickly changed when Rosario’s challenge brought him to the ground.

The Manchester City striker reacted immediately, and the disagreement escalated into a face-off between the pair.

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Several players from both teams were drawn into the incident as tensions rose close to full-time.

The referee stepped in before the situation could develop further and showed yellow cards to both Haaland and Rosario.

The confrontation added a dramatic edge to what had otherwise been an important opening-night victory for City.

Haaland Makes Impact At Both Ends Of The Drama

Haaland opened the second-half scoring after meeting a well-delivered cross from Enzo Fernandez and putting Manchester City ahead.

He then waited until stoppage time to complete his brace and put the result beyond Porto. His latest goals also moved him further up Manchester City’s all-time scoring charts, with Haaland now third on the club’s list of leading goalscorers.

However, the final minutes produced another talking point when the striker became involved in the clash with Rosario.

There was also unrest earlier in the contest, with another scuffle reportedly breaking out as players made their way towards the tunnel at half-time.

Despite the tense moments, Manchester City held on to secure the result and begin their European campaign with a win.