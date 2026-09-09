Erling Haaland was involved in a heated exchange and physical confrontation with Porto midfielder Pablo Rosario shortly after scoring his second goal.
WATCH: Haaland In Ugly Scuffle! Manchester City Star's Heated Altercation With Porto Midfielder
Erling Haaland was involved in a heated clash with Porto’s Pablo Rosario after scoring his second goal as Manchester City secured a Champions League win.
- Erling Haaland's brace secured Manchester City's Champions League win.
- After his late goal, Haaland clashed with Porto's Rosario.
- Heated confrontation earned both players yellow cards.
Haaland Fight UCL: Erling Haaland’s brace helped Manchester City secure victory in their UEFA Champions League opener, but the Norwegian forward was also involved in a heated exchange with Porto midfielder Pablo Rosario in the closing moments. The incident came shortly after Haaland struck his second goal in the 91st minute, effectively sealing City’s win. Rosario then appeared to bring down the striker with a late challenge, prompting an angry response from Haaland. What followed was a brief but intense confrontation, with the two players exchanging words and getting physical before teammates from both sides moved into the scene.
this entire fight between haaland and rosario was insane pic.twitter.com/Z2n10qngKH— lee (@haalandermoon) September 8, 2026
Haaland And Rosario Clash After Late Goal
Haaland had every reason to celebrate after adding another goal to his European tally, but the mood quickly changed when Rosario’s challenge brought him to the ground.
The Manchester City striker reacted immediately, and the disagreement escalated into a face-off between the pair.
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Several players from both teams were drawn into the incident as tensions rose close to full-time.
The referee stepped in before the situation could develop further and showed yellow cards to both Haaland and Rosario.
The confrontation added a dramatic edge to what had otherwise been an important opening-night victory for City.
Haaland Makes Impact At Both Ends Of The Drama
Haaland opened the second-half scoring after meeting a well-delivered cross from Enzo Fernandez and putting Manchester City ahead.
He then waited until stoppage time to complete his brace and put the result beyond Porto. His latest goals also moved him further up Manchester City’s all-time scoring charts, with Haaland now third on the club’s list of leading goalscorers.
However, the final minutes produced another talking point when the striker became involved in the clash with Rosario.
There was also unrest earlier in the contest, with another scuffle reportedly breaking out as players made their way towards the tunnel at half-time.
Despite the tense moments, Manchester City held on to secure the result and begin their European campaign with a win.
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident involved Erling Haaland in the Champions League opener?
Why did Erling Haaland and Pablo Rosario clash during the match?
The clash occurred after Rosario made a late challenge on Haaland, who had just scored his second goal in the 91st minute, prompting an angry reaction from the striker.
How did the referee handle the confrontation between Haaland and Rosario?
The referee intervened quickly and issued yellow cards to both Erling Haaland and Pablo Rosario to de-escalate the situation.
How did Erling Haaland perform in Manchester City's Champions League opener?
Erling Haaland scored two goals, including one in stoppage time, contributing significantly to Manchester City's victory. His goals also advanced him on the club's all-time scoring list.