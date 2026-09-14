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English NewsSportsFootballHaaland Goal Controversy Explodes! VAR Decision Admitted As ‘Error Of Judgment’

Haaland Goal Controversy Explodes! VAR Decision Admitted As ‘Error Of Judgment’

Pro Ref has admitted an “error of judgment” over Erling Haaland’s winning goal against Manchester United after VAR failed to fully assess Enzo Fernandez’s position.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Haaland's controversial goal secured Manchester City's victory.
  • VAR overturned offside, allowing goal amidst controversy.
  • Pro Ref acknowledged VAR's error in judgment regarding Fernandez.

Haaland Goal Controversy: Erling Haaland’s match-winning goal in Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United has sparked a fresh controversy after Professional Game Referees (Pro Ref) acknowledged that the decision to allow the strike was an “error of judgment”. City were reduced to 10 men following Phil Foden’s dismissal for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes, but Haaland eventually broke the deadlock around the hour mark. The Norwegian converted Josko Gvardiol’s cross from close range, only for the goal to be initially ruled out for offside.

VAR Decision Under Fresh Scrutiny

A lengthy VAR review followed before the decision was overturned.

However, questions immediately emerged over the role of City midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who was in an offside position and appeared to be attempting to play the ball before Haaland finished.

Also Check || WATCH: Alexander Zverev Has No Idea He Just Won! German Star Confused By Crowd Reaction

Fernandez did not make contact with the ball, and the goal was ultimately allowed to stand.

That gave Haaland his ninth league goal in Manchester derbies and handed City three crucial points.

The Premier League Match Centre defended the decision shortly after the incident, stating on social media that VAR had found Haaland in an onside position that Fernandez didn't play the ball.

That explanation, however, did not end the debate surrounding the goal. Attention remained on whether Fernandez’s movement and position had an effect on the phase of play, even without him touching the cross.

Pro Ref Admits Error Of Judgment

Pro Ref later revisited the incident and conceded that VAR’s assessment had not fully accounted for Fernandez’s involvement.

"It was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective, however, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review."

"Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place."

That admission means the controversy surrounding Haaland’s winner has now moved beyond fan and pundit debate, with the officiating body itself accepting that the incident should have been examined more closely by the referee.

The late clarification adds another layer to an already dramatic Manchester derby. City had spent much of the game a player down after Foden’s red card, yet still found a way to claim victory.e scoreline.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the controversy surrounding Erling Haaland's goal against Manchester United?

Haaland's goal was initially ruled offside but allowed after a lengthy VAR review. Controversy arose due to City midfielder Enzo Fernandez being in an offside position, potentially affecting play without touching the ball.

What was Pro Ref's stance on the VAR decision for Haaland's goal?

Pro Ref acknowledged an

What specific error did Pro Ref identify in the VAR assessment?

Pro Ref identified that VAR's assessment did not fully account for Enzo Fernandez's involvement. They concluded that VAR should have recommended an on-field review due to his likely impact.

What action is Pro Ref taking after admitting the error of judgment?

Pro Ref has contacted Manchester United to acknowledge the error. A review of the incident will take place to further investigate the decision.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Sep 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manchester United Manchester City Erling Haaland Enzo Fernandez
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