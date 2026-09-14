Haaland Goal Controversy Explodes! VAR Decision Admitted As ‘Error Of Judgment’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Haaland's controversial goal secured Manchester City's victory.

VAR overturned offside, allowing goal amidst controversy.

Pro Ref acknowledged VAR's error in judgment regarding Fernandez.

Haaland Goal Controversy: Erling Haaland’s match-winning goal in Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United has sparked a fresh controversy after Professional Game Referees (Pro Ref) acknowledged that the decision to allow the strike was an “error of judgment”. City were reduced to 10 men following Phil Foden’s dismissal for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes, but Haaland eventually broke the deadlock around the hour mark. The Norwegian converted Josko Gvardiol’s cross from close range, only for the goal to be initially ruled out for offside.

VAR Decision Under Fresh Scrutiny

A lengthy VAR review followed before the decision was overturned.

However, questions immediately emerged over the role of City midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who was in an offside position and appeared to be attempting to play the ball before Haaland finished.

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Fernandez did not make contact with the ball, and the goal was ultimately allowed to stand.

That gave Haaland his ninth league goal in Manchester derbies and handed City three crucial points.

The Premier League Match Centre defended the decision shortly after the incident, stating on social media that VAR had found Haaland in an onside position that Fernandez didn't play the ball.

That explanation, however, did not end the debate surrounding the goal. Attention remained on whether Fernandez’s movement and position had an effect on the phase of play, even without him touching the cross.

Pro Ref Admits Error Of Judgment

Pro Ref later revisited the incident and conceded that VAR’s assessment had not fully accounted for Fernandez’s involvement.

"It was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective, however, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review."

"Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place."

That admission means the controversy surrounding Haaland’s winner has now moved beyond fan and pundit debate, with the officiating body itself accepting that the incident should have been examined more closely by the referee.

The late clarification adds another layer to an already dramatic Manchester derby. City had spent much of the game a player down after Foden’s red card, yet still found a way to claim victory.e scoreline.