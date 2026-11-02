WATCH: Footballer Pelted With Beer Cans After Controversial Gesture, Escorted With Riot Shields

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom River's Montiel taunted Boca fans after red card.

Boca fans responded by throwing objects; security intervened.

River played with nine men, losing 1-0 to Boca.

Gonzalo Montiel's dismissal during the Superclasico between River Plate and Boca Juniors triggered a chaotic scene at La Bombonera, but what followed made the incident even more dramatic. The River Plate defender appeared to taunt the home supporters after seeing red, only for the Boca fans to respond by throwing objects, including beer cans, in his direction.

Security personnel carrying riot shields quickly surrounded Montiel and escorted him away from the pitch as objects continued to come towards him. The incident added another flashpoint to an already heated encounter, which Boca eventually won 1-0.

WATCH: Montiel's Gesture Sparks Furious Reaction From Boca Fans

Montiel was shown a straight red card in the 79th minute following a late challenge on Boca defender Lautaro Blanco. Rather than quietly leaving the field, the River Plate player turned towards the home supporters and made a gesture that appeared to reference his club's historic victories over Boca.

WATCH VIDEO

Lo que hubiesemos hecho absolutamente todos los hinchas de River en su lugar, te quiero Gonzalo Montiel. https://t.co/MIVf3fR2d4 — Fran (@frabigol) November 1, 2026

He pointed towards himself and the River Plate badge on his shirt before making a circular motion with his finger. The gesture was widely interpreted as a reference to River's victories over their rivals in the major finals of 2018.

The response from the stands was immediate. Some Boca supporters began throwing objects towards Montiel, with beer cans among the items seen flying in his direction.

Security staff wearing protective gear stepped in to shield the defender. Riot shields were used as they escorted him away from the pitch, preventing the situation from escalating further.

Boca Juniors Beat Nine-Man River Plate In Superclasico

The confrontation involving Montiel was the second major disciplinary setback for River Plate during the match. The visitors had already been reduced to 10 players when Lucas Martinez Quarta received a straight red card for pulling the shirt of Boca striker Miguel Merentiel.

Boca capitalised on the advantage and took the lead through Lautaro Di Lollo. River's situation became even more difficult after Montiel's dismissal left them with nine players.

Despite the numerical advantage and the intense atmosphere at La Bombonera, Boca had to protect their narrow lead until the final whistle. They secured a 1-0 victory in one of the fiercest fixtures in Argentine football.

The match also generated criticism of referee Nicolas Ramirez, with River supporters questioning several of his decisions. However, the late controversy surrounding Montiel's dismissal and his confrontation with the home crowd became one of the night's most talked-about moments.