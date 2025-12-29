Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘A Special Moment’: Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Winning Globe Soccer Best Player Award

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Globe Soccer Best Middle East Player award. He reflected on his journey at Al Nassr and adds another milestone to his legendary career.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
The 16th edition of the Globe Soccer Awards saw Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo add another accolade to his name. 

He was honoured with the Best Middle East Player award. Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. 

Having joined the club during its 2022-23 season, the former Real Madrid forward has netted 86 goals in 88 league matches so far. Reacting to the award, Ronaldo stated this on X:

"A special moment to end the year on. I carry on with the same passion, commitment and hunger as always to reach my goals. Thank you to everyone who has supported me this year!"

In this season, he has scored 12 goals in 10 starts so far for Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Incredible Goal Tally

In his illustrious professional career, spanning over two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a whopping 956 goals for club and country at the time of writing in 1,300 matches. 

He has scored 66 hattricks, 180 penality kicks, and 64 free kick goals among them.

He was also the first player to score at five FIFA World Cups, while a knock-out goal alludes him in the competition, and he is set to make his sixth appearance in the coveted tournament with Portugal in 2026. 

This is expected to be Ronaldo's World Cup swansong, as he makes one final push to win his and his country's first ever world title. Portugal is placed in Group K with Colombia, Uzbekistan, and a winning team from one of the Playoff legs.

Related Video

Messi India Visit: Lionel Messi Arrives in India for 3-Day Tour, to Meet PM Modi

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 01:13 PM (IST)
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Ronaldo Al-Nassr Globe Soccer Awards Ronaldo Al Nassr
