Girona Stun Barcelona As Real Madrid Go Top Of La Liga

Girona Stun Barcelona As Real Madrid Go Top Of La Liga

Pau Cubarsi's header put Barcelona ahead just before the hour, but Girona hit back almost immediately through Thomas Lemar before Fran Beltran's late strike sealed the comeback.

By : IANS | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Madrid: FC Barcelona surrendered top spot in La Liga after a 2-1 defeat to Girona which exposed the defensive fragility that has troubled Hansi Flick's side in recent weeks.

Pau Cubarsi's header put Barcelona ahead just before the hour, but Girona hit back almost immediately through Thomas Lemar before Fran Beltran's late strike sealed the comeback. The result leaves Real Madrid top of the table following Saturday's win over Real Sociedad.

If Flick was looking for signs of improvement after Thursday's 4-0 Copa del Rey loss to Atletico Madrid, he did not find them in an open, chance-filled game in which both sides created plenty and neither managed to impose control.

The first half was played at a frantic pace. Raphinha dragged an early effort wide for Barcelona, while Lamine Yamal shot straight at Paulo Gazzaniga after breaking through on goal.

Girona responded with a series of dangerous moments down Barcelona's right, with Hugo Rincon's crosses causing problems. Viktor Tsygankov set up Vladislav Vanat for a good opening, but the striker failed to connect cleanly, and goalkeeper Joan Garcia then had to react sharply to keep out Vanat after another low delivery from Rincon.

Barcelona went close in the 43rd minute when Raphinha struck the post as he tried to slide the ball past Gazzaniga. The best chance, though, arrived in first-half stoppage time when Daley Blind fouled Dani Olmo to concede a penalty. Yamal stepped up, sent Gazzaniga the wrong way, but also hit the post as Girona escaped again.

The second half followed a similar pattern. Girona winger Bryan Gil broke forward but was crowded out before Cubarsi finally broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, steering a header in from Jules Kounde's cross.

Barcelona's lead lasted only three minutes. Joel Roca drove a low cross into the area and Lemar was left with space to finish after Barcelona failed to clear.

Girona then came close to moving ahead, but Garcia produced two fine saves - first to deny Roca and then to block Vanat's follow-up - as the match continued to swing from end to end. Yamal fired narrowly wide at the other end, but Girona's persistence paid off in the 86th minute when Beltran drove in from the edge of the area, with Barcelona appealing in vain for a foul on Kounde in the build-up.

Roca was sent off deep into stoppage time for a late challenge on Yamal, but it did little to dampen Girona's celebrations after a win that lifts the club further away from relegation trouble.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who took the lead in the match between Barcelona and Girona?

Pau Cubarsi scored a header for Barcelona just before the hour mark, putting them in front.

How did Girona respond after Barcelona took the lead?

Girona quickly equalized through Thomas Lemar, and Fran Beltran later scored the winning goal.

What was the final score of the match?

Barcelona lost to Girona 2-1.

What is Barcelona's current league position after this defeat?

Barcelona surrendered top spot in La Liga after their 2-1 loss to Girona.

Published at : 17 Feb 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Photo Gallery

Embed widget