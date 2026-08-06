Gianni Infantino Promised 2030 World Cup Final To Morocco, Claims Report; FIFA Clarifies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Controversy stemmed from Infantino's rescinded World Cup stake plan.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has found himself at the center of a major football controversy following reports that he offered Morocco the opportunity to host the FIFA World Cup 2030 final. In exchange, the FIFA head allegedly sought political backing from member associations amid intense outrage over his plans to sell a minority stake in the World Cup to private investors.

While world football’s governing body has issued an official statement denying the allegations, the explosive claims have added fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding Infantino’s leadership ahead of next year's FIFA presidential election.

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Secret Offer Alleged Ahead Of Presidential Election

According to an explosive report published by The Times, Gianni Infantino privately promised Morocco that it would host the 2030 World Cup final. The alleged offer was made in a bid to secure crucial public backing from key member associations as Infantino prepares for next year’s FIFA presidential campaign. The proposal aimed to stabilise his standing following massive backlash over his commercial initiatives.

Unsettled Hosting Venue And Hassan II Stadium

Morocco is already set to co-host the historic 2030 FIFA World Cup along with Spain and Portugal. However, the venue for the summit match remains undecided. The report claimed that Infantino privately designated the under-construction Hassan II Stadium near Casablanca as the chosen venue for the showcase final. Once completed, the stadium will feature a capacity of 115,000, directly competing with traditional European contenders like Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu.

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FIFA Dismisses Claims As False And Misleading

In response to the allegations, FIFA issued a firm statement rejecting the claim that any deal or promise had been struck with Moroccan officials. A FIFA spokesperson directly addressed the issue, clarifying that no host commitment has been finalised:

"It is false and misleading to claim the FIFA President has made any promise in relation to hosting the FIFA World Cup 2030 final. A decision will be made by FIFA in due course."

Controversial Investment Plan Sparks Massive Outrage

The underlying controversy traces back to Infantino's proposal to sell a minority stake in the commercial rights of the World Cup to private investors through a commercial subsidiary known as FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE). The initiative caused massive outrage and severe friction across world football governance, with critics calling for Infantino to step down. Following intense pressure, world football’s governing body presented a unified front by confirming that the FFE proposal is officially off the table.

Internal Apology And Official Show Of Support

During a crisis meeting held in Rabat, Morocco, FIFA leadership attempted to patch over internal divisions. FIFA confirmed that a letter was dispatched to the FIFA Council and member associations apologizing for errors made regarding the failed investment initiative. Senior staff and Secretary-General Mattias Grafström acknowledged that "mistakes were made" and that the process should have been handled differently. Despite previous internal criticism, Grafström and attending executive members reaffirmed their full support for Infantino’s presidency, while Infantino likewise reaffirmed his confidence in his secretary-general.