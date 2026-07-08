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English NewsSportsFootballFrom Ronaldo To Neymar: Five Football Legends Who Never Won FIFA World Cup

From Ronaldo To Neymar: Five Football Legends Who Never Won FIFA World Cup

At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo made what is expected to be the final FIFA World Cup appearance of his illustrious career in 2026.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 10:24 AM (IST)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has delivered unforgettable drama, but it has also marked the end of the World Cup journeys of some of football's biggest stars. Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazil great Neymar Jr. both ended their World Cup careers without lifting the sport's most coveted trophy.

They now join a list of legendary players whose remarkable careers were never crowned with World Cup glory.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo made what is expected to be the final FIFA World Cup appearance of his illustrious career in 2026. Having featured in six editions of the tournament between 2006 and 2026, the Portuguese superstar was unable to add a World Cup title to his glittering résumé. Portugal's campaign ended in the Round of 16 after a 1-0 defeat to Spain.

2. Neymar Jr. (Brazil)

Brazilian forward Neymar Jr. also brought the curtain down on his international career during the 2026 World Cup. The 34-year-old played in four World Cups but never managed to guide Brazil to the title. His final campaign ended in disappointment as Brazil lost 2-1 to Norway in the Round of 16.

3. Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

Widely regarded as one of football's greatest visionaries, Johan Cruyff transformed the game with his style and leadership. He captained the Netherlands to the 1974 FIFA World Cup final, where the Dutch were beaten 2-1 by West Germany. Despite winning multiple Ballon d'Or awards and leaving a lasting legacy, a World Cup winner's medal remained out of reach.

4. Eusébio (Portugal)

Long before Cristiano Ronaldo became Portugal's biggest football icon, Eusébio had already established himself as one of the country's greatest-ever players. He scored more than 700 career goals and was the top scorer at the 1966 FIFA World Cup, leading Portugal to a third-place finish. However, he never got the opportunity to play in a World Cup final.

5. Ferenc Puskás (Hungary)

Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskás is remembered as one of the finest forwards in football history, scoring more than 600 goals during his career. He captained Hungary to the 1954 FIFA World Cup final, only for his side to suffer a dramatic 3-2 defeat against West Germany. In recognition of his extraordinary legacy, FIFA's annual award for the best goal is named the Puskás Award in his honor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which prominent players ended their World Cup careers in 2026 without winning the trophy?

Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazil great Neymar Jr. concluded their World Cup journeys in 2026. Neither managed to lift the sport's most coveted trophy.

How many World Cup tournaments did Cristiano Ronaldo participate in?

Cristiano Ronaldo featured in six editions of the FIFA World Cup. His appearances were between 2006 and his final one in 2026.

Who are some other legendary players mentioned who never won a World Cup?

Johan Cruyff, Eusébio, and Ferenc Puskás are also listed among legendary players whose careers were never crowned with World Cup glory.

What was the result of Neymar Jr.'s final World Cup campaign in 2026?

Neymar Jr.'s final World Cup campaign ended in disappointment in the Round of 16. Brazil lost 2-1 to Norway.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 08 Jul 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Neymar Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026
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