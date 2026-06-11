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HomeSportsFootballFresh Controversy Hits FIFA World Cup! Messi & Argentina Stars Face Major Data Leak

Fresh Controversy Hits FIFA World Cup! Messi & Argentina Stars Face Major Data Leak

Passport numbers belonging to Argentina players were reportedly not redacted before documents shared with media personnel and other recipients.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 06:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Argentina players' passport details publicly exposed before Iceland match.
  • Argentina won 3-0 against Iceland in friendly match.
  • Messi returned, scored, becoming Argentina's oldest goalscorer at 38.

FIFA World Cup Data Leak Controversy: Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations have been hit by an unexpected security lapse after sensitive personal information belonging to players, including captain Lionel Messi, was reportedly exposed ahead of a warm-up match. According to a Reuters report, passport details of every member of Argentina's squad for the friendly against Iceland were inadvertently made public due to an administrative oversight. The information appeared on the official team sheet distributed before the match and was allegedly released without the necessary redactions.

Passport Details Allegedly Released Without Redaction

The report stated that passport numbers belonging to Argentina players were visible on documents shared with media personnel and other recipients before the game.

Such information is typically concealed before public distribution, but that process reportedly did not take place in this instance.

Interestingly, the issue appeared to affect only one team. Iceland's players were reportedly not impacted because their submitted team documents did not contain passport numbers.

Also Check: FIFA World Cup 2026: Three Ways Messi And Ronaldo Could Face Each Other

Messi Marks Return In Argentina Victory

Besides the controversy, thousands of fans showed-up in Alabama to watch the final preparations of the defending champions before the FIFA World Cup gets underway.

Despite the off-field distraction, Argentina delivered an impressive performance on the pitch, defeating Iceland 3-0 in front of a crowd exceeding 88,000 spectators.

Lionel Messi, who had recently recovered from a hamstring problem, began the match on the bench before being introduced in the second half.  Within moments of entering the contest, Messi helped create a decisive attacking move. Lautaro Martinez latched onto a perfectly weighted pass before being brought down inside the penalty area.

Messi stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick and converted with ease, extending Argentina's advantage. The goal also saw him enter the record books as Argentina's oldest-ever goalscorer at 38 years and 11 months, surpassing a mark previously held by Angel Labruna since 1957.

Valentin Barco and Thiago Almada were the other scorers as Lionel Scaloni's side completed a comfortable victory.

Argentina will now turn their attention to the start of their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, with a Group J meeting against Algeria scheduled for June 16.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What sensitive information of Argentina's players was recently exposed?

Passport details belonging to Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, including Lionel Messi, were inadvertently made public. This was due to an administrative oversight on the official team sheet.

How did the data leak concerning Argentina's World Cup squad occur?

The passport numbers were visible on team documents distributed to media personnel before a friendly match against Iceland. Necessary redactions were reportedly not applied.

Were Iceland's players also affected by the personal data exposure?

No, Iceland's players were not impacted by the data leak. Their submitted team documents reportedly did not contain passport numbers, unlike Argentina's.

What was the result of Argentina's warm-up match against Iceland?

Argentina defeated Iceland 3-0 in their warm-up match. Lionel Messi scored a penalty, making him Argentina's oldest-ever goalscorer.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 06:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Controversy Argentina Squad
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