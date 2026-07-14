France vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming, TV Channels & How To Watch In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian viewers expect late-night, early-morning kickoffs.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: The heavyweights of European football are colliding on the grandest stage of them all. France and Spain, two absolute powerhouses packed with world-class talent, are set to face off in a big clash at FIFA World Cup 2026. For football enthusiasts across India, this blockbuster fixture is a must-watch event.

Given the vast timezone difference with North America hosting the tournament, knowing exactly where, when, and how to tune in is crucial so you don’t miss a single minute of the action.

TV Channels to Watch France vs Spain in India

Indian football fans can watch live telecast of France vs Spain match directly on their television screens via Unite8 Sports Network. ZEE Entertainment acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for the mega-event, launching dedicated sports channels to capture the tournament.

You can tune into the following channels depending on your service provider and preference for standard or high definition:

Unite8 Sports 1 & Unite8 Sports 1 HD

Unite8 Sports 2 & Unite8 Sports 2 HD

Free-to-Air Bonus: Thanks to a sub-licensing arrangement for the final rounds, fans using DD Free Dish or traditional terrestrial setups can also catch this high-stakes knockout action completely free on DD Sports.

How to Live Stream France vs Spain Online

If you prefer watching the game on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or smart TV, the entire digital broadcast is hosted exclusively on ZEE5.

To stream the match live, you will need to log into the ZEE5 application or visit their official website. Note that FIFA World Cup 2026 matches require a specific direct subscription upgrade pack (with packages starting from ₹399 for a monthly pass up to ₹1,699 for the annual tier).

Traditional telecom bundle subscriptions or generic third-party partner applications will not automatically grant access to the live feed, so ensure your upgrade is activated before kickoff.

Match Timings and Kickoff Information

Because the tournament is being held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, matches are scheduled during local North American evening windows. For viewers in India, this means staying up late or waking up early.

Depending on the venue assignment, standard kickoff timings for marquee games like France vs Spain typically sit between 12:30 AM IST and 6:30 AM IST. Be sure to double-check the final daily schedule match-day guide to set your alarms accordingly!