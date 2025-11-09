Former Australian Forward Ryan Williams Joins Indian Football Team Camp In Bengaluru

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsFootballFormer Australian Forward Ryan Williams Joins Indian Football Team Camp In Bengaluru

Williams' Indian citizenship handover ceremony was conducted by legendary Sunil Chhetri at the training facility of Bengaluru FC, the club he plays for in the Indian Super League.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 04:25 PM (IST)
New Delhi: Forward Ryan Willaims, who has relinquished his Australian passport to become an Indian citizen, has joined the Khalid Jamil-coached national team camp in Bengaluru, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Sunday.

Born in Perth, the 32-year-old entered the camp along with defender Jay Gupta.

"Forward Ryan Williams, and defender Jay Gupta have joined the senior men's national team camp in Bengaluru," the AIFF posted on X.

In what could mark a new beginning for Indian football, the game's national federation AIFF earlier this week roped in two overseas-based players -- Williams and Abneet Bharti -- for the national camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh in Dhaka on November 18.

The move reflects a bold shift in approach by the beleaguered federation, opening the door for Indian-origin players and those willing to give up foreign citizenship to represent the country.

The camp began in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Williams' Indian citizenship handover ceremony was conducted by legendary Sunil Chhetri at the training facility of Bengaluru FC, the club he plays for in the Indian Super League.

"Honoured to make official what's long felt true. Grateful for the love, the opportunity, and the sense of belonging this country has given me. As you can see, the last round of interviews was the hardest. India, I'm one of your own!" Williams had earlier said in an Instagram post.

Williams' mother was born in Mumbai while his father was born in Kent, England.

This is only the second instance of an Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) becoming eligible to play for the Indian football team.

He has played for Australia U-20 and U-23 teams, and also represented the senior team as a second-half substitute during a friendly in 2019, against South Korea.

He has also represented English clubs Fulham and Portsmouth, before joining ISL side Bengaluru FC in 2023.

Before Williams, Japan-born Izumi Arata took Indian citizenship to represent India in 2012, and featured in nine matches for the Blue Tigers in 2013 and 2014. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
