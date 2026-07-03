Footballer Shot Dead Just Five Months After His Wedding

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been overshadowed by tragic news from the Middle East. Palestinian footballer Saleem Khader Al-Ashqar, 32, has been killed in Gaza.

According to the Palestine Football Association (PFA), Al-Ashqar died after being shot during an operation by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The goalkeeper had married just five months ago, and his wife is expecting their first child.

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The PFA confirmed Al-Ashqar's death in a statement, paying tribute to the goalkeeper, who represented Khan Younis Services Club. His passing has sparked an outpouring of grief across the Palestinian football community.

استشهاد حارس مرمى خدمات خانيونس سليم الأشقر برصاص الاحتلال



🔗 لمزيد من التفاصيل 👇https://t.co/e9Ik1VpgyI pic.twitter.com/TtSJPp51vT — Palestine Football Association (@Palestine_fa) June 29, 2026

A family devastated by the loss

According to the PFA, Al-Ashqar was the only brother among seven sisters. His death has left his family devastated, with his wife now facing the birth of their first child without him.

Heavy toll on Palestinian sport

The ongoing conflict has had a big impact on Palestinian sports. According to figures released by the Palestine Football Association, 1,009 athletes have lost their lives since the conflict escalated. Of those, 567 were associated with football, including players, coaches, referees, and other members of the football community. The figures underscore the severe impact the conflict has had on sporting life in the region.

Palestine absent from 2026 FIFA World Cup

Palestine did not qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after falling short in the Asian qualifying campaign. The tournament, being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, features 48 teams for the first time in World Cup history, expanding from the previous 32-team format. A total of 104 matches are scheduled to be played during the competition, making it the largest edition of the tournament to date.