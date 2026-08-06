During the Golok FA Cup, 24-year-old footballer Sofwan Awae died after being struck by lightning. The incident also left 12 other players injured.
Footballer Dies After Lightning Strike During Match, 12 Others Injured In Tragic Incident
Thai footballer Sofwan Awae, 24, died after being struck by lightning during a local football match. Twelve other players were also injured in the tragic incident.
- Footballer Sofwan Awae died after lightning struck during match.
- The incident occurred during Golok FA Cup, southern Thailand.
- Twelve players were injured; the match was immediately abandoned.
A local football tournament in southern Thailand ended in tragedy after 24-year-old footballer Sofwan Awae lost his life when lightning struck the pitch during a match. The shocking incident reportedly also left 12 other players injured, bringing the game to an abrupt halt and sending shockwaves through the local football community. Emergency medical personnel rushed to the scene and attempted to save Awae, but the injuries he sustained proved fatal.
Lightning Strikes During Local Football Tournament
According to reports, the tragic incident took place during the Golok FA Cup, a regional competition involving amateur clubs and Thai-Malaysian teams.
Awae was representing SAMCOLTS in a fixture against Abu x Nong Sirin when the lightning strike occurred.
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The 24-year-old winger suffered the most serious injuries in the incident. Despite immediate medical attention from emergency responders, he could not be revived.
In addition to Awae, 12 other players were reportedly injured. The extent of their injuries has not been detailed publicly, but the unexpected weather-related tragedy left players, officials and spectators in complete disbelief.
The match was immediately abandoned as emergency services took charge of the situation. All injured players were reportedly rushed to Sungai Golok Hospital for treatment.
Football Association Of Thailand Pays Tribute
Following confirmation of Awae's death, the Football Association of Thailand released a heartfelt statement expressing sympathy for his family and everyone connected to the club.
"The association joins in mourning this loss and offers its condolences to the family, those involved, and the football club during this time of sorrow," the football association wrote.
Awae's untimely death has cast a shadow over the Golok FA Cup and served as a painful reminder of the risks posed by extreme weather during outdoor sporting events.
Frequently Asked Questions
What tragic event occurred during the local football tournament?
Who was the footballer who lost his life?
The footballer was Sofwan Awae, a 24-year-old winger representing SAMCOLTS. He sustained the most serious injuries from the lightning strike and could not be revived.
How many other players were injured in the incident?
In addition to Sofwan Awae, 12 other players were reportedly injured during the lightning strike. They were all rushed to Sungai Golok Hospital for treatment.
How did the Football Association of Thailand respond to the tragedy?
The Football Association of Thailand released a heartfelt statement expressing sympathy. They offered condolences to Sofwan Awae's family, club, and all those involved.