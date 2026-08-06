Footballer Dies After Lightning Strike During Match, 12 Others Injured In Tragic Incident

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Footballer Sofwan Awae died after lightning struck during match.

The incident occurred during Golok FA Cup, southern Thailand.

Twelve players were injured; the match was immediately abandoned.

A local football tournament in southern Thailand ended in tragedy after 24-year-old footballer Sofwan Awae lost his life when lightning struck the pitch during a match. The shocking incident reportedly also left 12 other players injured, bringing the game to an abrupt halt and sending shockwaves through the local football community. Emergency medical personnel rushed to the scene and attempted to save Awae, but the injuries he sustained proved fatal.

Lightning Strikes During Local Football Tournament

According to reports, the tragic incident took place during the Golok FA Cup, a regional competition involving amateur clubs and Thai-Malaysian teams.

Awae was representing SAMCOLTS in a fixture against Abu x Nong Sirin when the lightning strike occurred.

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The 24-year-old winger suffered the most serious injuries in the incident. Despite immediate medical attention from emergency responders, he could not be revived.

In addition to Awae, 12 other players were reportedly injured. The extent of their injuries has not been detailed publicly, but the unexpected weather-related tragedy left players, officials and spectators in complete disbelief.

The match was immediately abandoned as emergency services took charge of the situation. All injured players were reportedly rushed to Sungai Golok Hospital for treatment.

Football Association Of Thailand Pays Tribute

Following confirmation of Awae's death, the Football Association of Thailand released a heartfelt statement expressing sympathy for his family and everyone connected to the club.

"The association joins in mourning this loss and offers its condolences to the family, those involved, and the football club during this time of sorrow," the football association wrote.

Awae's untimely death has cast a shadow over the Golok FA Cup and served as a painful reminder of the risks posed by extreme weather during outdoor sporting events.