Football Coach Arrested In Palghar For Allegedly Raping Minor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Palghar football coach arrested for allegedly raping minor.

Coach allegedly assaulted girl three years, promised sports career.

Accused filmed assaults, threatened victim; police filed FIR.

Palghar: A football coach in Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl for three years after promising to build her career in the sport, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint by the victim's family, the police on Saturday arrested the 36-year-old accused, who runs a private football training centre in the Vasai area, they said.

According to the complaint, the victim joined the coaching centre in 2023 for football training. The coach gained her trust by assuring her of "bright opportunities" in the sport and then allegedly sexually assaulted her over the last three years, the Manikpur police said.

The girl has also alleged that the accused filmed and photographed the assaults. When she reduced contact with him later, the accused threatened to make the videos and photos public to pressure her, they said.

"Distressed by the continued harassment, the girl informed her family members, who then approached the Manikpur police and lodged a complaint," an official said.

Based on the complaint, the police initiated a preliminary inquiry and subsequently registered an FIR against the accused under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for rape and criminal intimidation and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further probe was underway into the case, the police added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)